MORGAN — Morgan High girls basketball ran out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter in a 61-52, region-opening win Thursday over Grantsville (11-3, 1-1 Region 13).
Janel Blazzard scored 22 points with three 3-pointers for Morgan (5-6, 1-0). Alex Trussell tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Camilla Brooks dished four assists and Emmory Morrell swiped four steals.
CEDAR VALLEY 48, OGDEN 38
OGDEN — Ogden led 22-12 at the half only to be outscored 21-8 in the fourth quarter in a region home loss to Cedar Valley.
Ashley Christensen led Ogden (5-7, 2-1 Region 10) with 14 points and three 3-pointers. Ashlen White and Caitlin Richardson each scored six points.
ST. JOSEPH 53, APA-WV 18
OGDEN — Sarah Snell poured in 21 points to lead St. Joseph to its first region win in a home victory over American Preparatory Academy-West Valley.
Kyah Hardwick added nine points for St. Joseph (3-5, 1-2 Region 17) and Lexy Bombela scored eight.
SKY VIEW 59, BEAR RIVER 20
SMITHFIELD — Bear River was outscored 20-5 in the second frame to lose touch in a region-opening loss at Sky View.
Olivia Taylor paced Bear River (5-8, 0-1 Region 11) with nine points and Gracie Riley added five.
ROWLAND HALL 37, UTAH MILITARY 10
RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy was held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters in a region home loss to Rowland Hall.
Haley Slater and Kendall Prieto each hit a 3-pointer for Utah Military (4-8, 1-3 Region 17).
POSTPONED
Ben Lomond at Tooele (COVID-19)