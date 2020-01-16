MORGAN — Morgan High girls basketball took a 28-27 lead at halftime, then outscored Summit Academy 21-10 in the third quarter to grab a region win by a 64-52 tally Thursday night.
Sydney Cragun led Morgan (10-7, 4-0 Region 13) with 18 points on four 3-pointers, five steals and four assists. Jayci House scored 15 points on five treys. Ashlyn Morrell added eight points and eight rebounds.
ST. JOSEPH 58, APA-WEST VALLEY 21
WEST VALLEY — St. Joseph outscored American Preparatory Academy-West Valley 37-2 in the first half en route to a region road win.
Sarah Snell scored a game-high 20 points to lead St. Joseph (6-6, 2-3 Region 17). Isabella Felix tallied 12 points and Katie Sugiyama added 11.
ROWLAND HALL 38, UTAH MILITARY 15
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Military Academy was held to four points in the first half in a region loss at Rowland Hall.
Adison Felix led UMA (2-10, 0-5 Region 17) with four points. Angie Koford hit a 3-pointer.
SCORES, NO STATS PROVIDED
Bear River 51, Mountain Crest 47
BOYS BASKETBALL
MORGAN 72, SOUTH SUMMIT 71 (OT)
KAMAS — Three players scored in double figures as Morgan edged South Summit in overtime Wednesday night.
Seth Hadley led Morgan (9-5, 3-0 Region 13) with 25 points, 11 coming in the first quarter. Carter Thackeray scored 18 points and Andrew Russell had 11.
Morgan shot 11 of 14 from the foul line, including 6 of 8 in overtime.