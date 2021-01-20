OGDEN — Natarius Smith poured in 39 points to lead Utah Military Academy boys basketball in a 71-64 win Wednesday night against St. Joseph.
Smith scored 13 points in the fourth quarter alone and went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. Zach Kofroth added 10 points for the Thunderbirds (4-8, 2-3 Region 17), who trailed 33-32 at halftime.
CJ Kierejewski led St. Joseph (0-7, 0-4) with 17 points, Nick Belko scored 13, Jaxon Harper had 11 and Cannon Randal added 11.
LCA 43, ROWLAND HALL 39 (OT)
Akeel Felix and Souleymane Barro each scored 10 points to lead Layton Christian (10-5, 4-0 Region 17) to an overtime win against fellow region unbeaten Rowland Hall.
The Eagles came back from a 22-16 halftime deficit.
JUAN DIEGO 74, OGDEN 46
Brady Warner led Ogden (2-8, 0-4 Region 10) with 15 points and a 6-of-6 mark from the foul line, Bret Van Tassell scored 11 and Izzy Russell added 10 in a loss to Juan Diego.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ridgeline 78, Bear River 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. JOSEPH 30, UTAH MILITARY 15
Lexy Bombela scored 10 points and St. Joseph (4-5, 2-2 Region 17) made a 15-2 halftime lead hold up in a region win.
Kyah Hardwick added eight points for the Jayhawks.
Kendall Prieto had eight points for Utah Military Academy (4-9, 1-7).