LAYTON — Bonneville led 13-9 at halftime, then Northridge outscored the Lakers 35-24 in the second half for a 44-37 win in boys basketball action Thursday night.
Kade Sparrow led Northridge (3-1) with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Bryson Durrant scored 11 points and Bryson McLaughlin added 10.
Matt Tesch led Bonneville (4-2) with 12 points. Carson Jones added eight.
FARMINGTON 91, GRANGER 29
WEST VALLEY CITY — Caleb Mordue led a trio of double-digit scorers with 21 points as Farmington won big on the road.
Truman Hendry added 14 points and Collin Chandler scored 13 for the Phoenix (3-3).
CANCELED
Clearfield at Viewmont: COVID-19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 45, WASATCH 31
HEBER CITY — Davis outscored Wasatch 13-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a road win.
Kylee Mabry scored a game-high 20 points to lead Davis (4-1).
RIDGELINE 69, MORGAN 57
MILLVILLE — Morgan led 34-28 at the half, then was outscored 24-9 in the third quarter as Ridgeline took control.
Elena Birkland led Morgan (3-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Alex Trussell added 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Camila Brooks scored 12 points.
KEARNS 38, ROY 33
ROY — Roy trailed 27-26 after three quarters only to see Kearns (3-2) pull away in the final frame.
Sha’Keria Joiner led Roy (4-2) with eight points and Saige Nielsen added seven.
CANCELED
Layton vs. Lehi: COVID-19