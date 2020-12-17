LAYTON — Bonneville led 13-9 at halftime, then Northridge outscored the Lakers 35-24 in the second half for a 44-37 win in boys basketball action Thursday night.

Kade Sparrow led Northridge (3-1) with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Bryson Durrant scored 11 points and Bryson McLaughlin added 10.

Matt Tesch led Bonneville (4-2) with 12 points. Carson Jones added eight.

FARMINGTON 91, GRANGER 29

WEST VALLEY CITY — Caleb Mordue led a trio of double-digit scorers with 21 points as Farmington won big on the road.

Truman Hendry added 14 points and Collin Chandler scored 13 for the Phoenix (3-3).

CANCELED

Clearfield at Viewmont: COVID-19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DAVIS 45, WASATCH 31

HEBER CITY — Davis outscored Wasatch 13-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a road win.

Kylee Mabry scored a game-high 20 points to lead Davis (4-1).

RIDGELINE 69, MORGAN 57

MILLVILLE — Morgan led 34-28 at the half, then was outscored 24-9 in the third quarter as Ridgeline took control.

Elena Birkland led Morgan (3-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Alex Trussell added 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Camila Brooks scored 12 points.

KEARNS 38, ROY 33

ROY — Roy trailed 27-26 after three quarters only to see Kearns (3-2) pull away in the final frame.

Sha’Keria Joiner led Roy (4-2) with eight points and Saige Nielsen added seven.

CANCELED

Layton vs. Lehi: COVID-19

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!