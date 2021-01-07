OGDEN — Ogden High girls basketball led 29-19 after three quarters and opened their account with a 38-30 win over Tooele in region play Thursday.
Caitlin Richardson scored 15 points, making three 3-pointers and also pulling down six rebounds for Ogden (4-5, 1-0 Region 10).
Grace Pulley added nine rebounds and Ashlen White grabbed seven boards.
SYRACUSE 61, CLEARFIELD 19
SYRACUSE — Syracuse held Clearfield to one point in the first quarter and led 32-5 at the half in a big region win.
Rachel Godfrey led all scorers with 12 points for Syracuse (8-1, 2-0 Region 1). Danielle Steed and Baylee Sanders each scored 10.
Amber Dankwa, Brooke Watson, Miranda Mansfield and Rachael Brown each scored four points for Clearfield (1-8, 0-2).
STANSBURY 57, BEN LOMOND 28
STANSBURY PARK — Ben Lomond trailed 37-10 at the half in a region loss at Stansbury (4-5, 1-1 Region 10).
Current Standard Star Avery Beadles led Ben Lomond (2-6, 0-2) with a game-high 15 points on five 3-pointers. Janessa Coleman added nine points.
LOGAN 54, BOUNTIFUL 48
LOGAN — Jordyn Harvey scored 18 points and Emrie Satuala had 14 as Bountiful (8-2) ended non-region play with a road loss.
SKY VIEW 76, MORGAN 59
MORGAN — Morgan led 31-28 at the half, then Sky View (7-2) outscored the Trojans 21-7 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback.
Janel Blazzard led Morgan (4-4) with 19 points, five assists and four steals. Alex Trussell and Camilla Brooks each scored 16 points while Alyvia Jaffa hauled in 12 rebounds.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ridgeline 50, Viewmont 45
Utah Military 33, APA-WV 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
RSL ACADEMY 63, BOUNTIFUL 50
BOUNTIFUL — Rob Whaley scored 23 points with two 3-pointers as Bountiful (6-7) fell at home to RSL Academy. Bountiful opens Region 5 play next week at home against Bonneville.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Farmington 62, West Jordan 54