NORTH LOGAN — Lyza Pebley swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift 13-seed Bear River High girls basketball to a 47-44 upset win over No. 4 Green Canyon (15-6) in the 4A second round Friday.
Pebley led Bear River (8-16) with 11 points and two treys. Olivia Taylor scored 10 points and Cami Gibbs added eight.
The Bears forced a Green Canyon turnover at mid-court with 3.3 seconds left. Pebley inbounded the ball to Ella Goldman, got it back, and launched the game-winner three steps behind the arc.
Bear River will face Region 11 rival and No. 5 Logan (15-5) at 4:10 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
MORGAN 59, CARBON 50
RICHFIELD — No. 8 Morgan advanced to the 3A state championship game with a win over 4-seed Carbon (17-6) in the semifinals at the Sevier Valley Center.
Elena Birkeland led Morgan (14-8) with 14 points, shooting 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point arc. Janel Blazzard tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Alex Trussell added 10 points and eight rebounds, shooting 6 of 6 from the foul line, but was carried off the court with an injury late in the game.
Morgan used an 8-0 run — bookended by Birkeland 3-pointers — to take a 19-10 lead after the first quarter. Carbon cut the lead to six points at the half, four after three quarters, and made the score 51-50 on a 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the game.
The Trojans closed the game with eight straight points — four each from Blazzard and Camilla Brooks — including 4 of 4 from the charity stripe. Morgan, who out-rebounded Cabron 31-19, will face No. 2 Emery (16-4) for the 3A title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
PINE VIEW 67, OGDEN 41
ST. GEORGE — No. 17 Ogden fell behind 21-7 after one quarter and could not recover in a loss at No. 1 Pine View (20-2) in the 4A second round.
Juliann Stein led Ogden (9-13) with 11 points. Ashley Christensen scored 10 and Rachel Davis added six points on two 3-pointers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 54, TIMPANOGOS 43
OREM — Jordan Citte scored a game-high 24 points to lead No. 11 Bonneville to an upset win at 6-seed Timpanogos (14-11) in the 5A second round.
Carson Jones added 12 points for Bonneville (14-7). Matt Tesch scored seven as the Lakers shot 24 of 35 from the free-throw line.
Bonneville, which did not score a 3-point basket, will play No. 3 Lehi (13-8) on March 3 in the quarterfinals.
AMERICAN FORK 67, FREMONT 45
AMERICAN FORK — No. 13 Fremont was outscored 19-4 in the second quarter in a 6A second-round loss at No. 4 American Fork (16-6).
David Calvert led Fremont (13-9) with 15 points. Dakota Argyle scored seven.
PLEASANT GROVE 78, WEBER 48
PLEASANT GROVE — No. 15 Weber trailed 46-24 at the half in a 6A second-round loss at No. 2 Pleasant Grove (18-6).
Cannon DeVries led Weber (12-11) with 15 points and two 3-pointers. Sam Gibby added 10 points while Calvin Fisher hit three treys for nine points
BINGHAM 65, ROY 43
SOUTH JORDAN — No. 21 Roy led 15-12 after the first quarter, then 5-seed Bingham (17-5) took control with a 16-10 second quarter advantage in a 6A second-round tussle.
Easton Bitton scored 16 points to lead Roy (9-14). Mason Thueson scored 10 points and Kobe Schriver added eight.
SKYRIDGE 83, SYRACUSE 58
LEHI — Connor Saunders scored 23 points and No. 22 Syracuse was within seven points in the fourth quarter, but No. 6 Skyridge (15-8) emphatically closed Friday’s 6A second-round playoff game with a 31-point fourth quarter.
Syracuse finishes the season with a 7-17 record.
LEHI 69, VIEWMONT 44
LEHI — No. 3 Lehi (14-8) shot 24 of 41 from the field, and 9 of 16 from the 3-point line, to end No. 14 Viewmont’s season in the 5A second round.
Brash Emery led Viewmont (13-12) with 14 points and four assists. Scott Noel scored 11 points, and John Barnes added five rebounds and two steals.
DIXIE 80, BEAR RIVER 49
ST. GEORGE — No. 15 Bear River fell behind 25-8 after the first quarter in a 4A second round loss at 2-seed Dixie (19-4).
Kace Jones led Bear River with 21 points. Easton Lish added eight points and two 3-pointers. The Bears end the season at 10-13.