Ethan Potter scored 26 points and Preston Squire scored 20 to lead Layton High boys basketball (1-1) to a big 66-38 win against Hurricane on Thursday at American Fork High School.
Potter scored 15 points in the first half and Squire had 10 of his 20 in the third quarter.
TIMPVIEW 84, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 37Souleymane Barro scored 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting as Layton Christian fell to Timpview.
AMERICAN FORK 82, VIEWMONT 56
Brash Emery scored 18 points and shot 6 for 11 from the field for the Vikings (1-2) in a road loss. Luke Jacobs and Scott Noel scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.
ALTA 60, WOODS CROSS 43
Woods Cross (1-1) was outscored 29-11 across the second and third quarters in a loss to Alta at the Skyridge High tournament.
Keegan Phung led Woods Cross with 16 points and six rebounds.
CORNER CANYON 63, DAVIS 50
Davis (0-2) led 13-7 after one quarter, then Corner Canyon came back by outscoring the Darts 39-21 across the second and third quarters.
Chance Trujillo led Davis with 16 points and nine rebounds while Rex Sunderland added 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 39, WOODS CROSS 20
Davis (2-1) outscored Woods Cross 24-8 in the second half.
Kylee Mabry scored 10 points and Phoebe Arnold had nine.
PLEASANT GROVE 39, LAYTON 32
Hailey Cuppett dropped 19 points as Layton (0-3) couldn’t overcome a slow start against Pleasant Grove.
INT. CHRISTIAN 53, ST. JOSEPH 41
Sarah Snell scored 28 points and Lexy Bombela had 10 for St. Joseph (1-2), which was outscored 20-7 in the third quarter by Intermountain Christian.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Rockwell 51, Utah Military 12
Snake River (ID) 53, Layton Christian 21