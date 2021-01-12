LAYTON — Layton High boys basketball outscored Weber 36-16 in the second half and went on to a 71-54 region win Tuesday night.
Ethan Potter led all scorers with 29 points for Layton (4-5, 2-0 Region 1). Preston Squire added 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Freshman Mekhi Martin scored 12 points with two treys and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Sam Gibby scored 13 points to pace Weber (3-7, 1-2) and Hunter Ropelato added 12 points.
DAVIS 60, SYRACUSE 52
SYRACUSE — Davis outscored Syracuse 24-11 in the first quarter and held on to remain unbeaten in region play.
Five Davis (8-3, 3-0 Region 1) players hit at least two 3-pointers, led by Rex Sunderland’s 3 of 4 from deep for 17 points. Sunderland added six rebounds and four assists. Henry Ihrig added 13 points and six rebounds, Austin Frasure scored 12 points and Chance Trujillo dished five assists.
Connor Saunders totaled 22 points and five rebounds for Syracuse (3-8, 2-1). Kaden Ericksen scored eight points. Brevin Hamblin totaled five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
FREMONT 60, NORTHRIDGE 47
PLAIN CITY — Fremont shot 22 of 25 from the foul line and edged out Northridge for a region win.
Hunter Hansen scored 18 points to lead Fremont (4-5, 3-1 Region 1), shooting 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Dakota Argyle added an 8-of-8 charity effort for 15 points, and Braden Flinders scored 14 points.
For Northridge (3-10, 0-4), Sam Sivulich racked up 21 points. Bryson Durrant added nine points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 100, UTAH MILITARY 15
LAYTON — Layton Christian scored 50 points in each half in a home win over Utah Military Academy.
Souleymane Barro scored a game-high 19 points for Layton Christian (7-4, 3-0 Region 17). Tommie Olubisi tallied 16 points and Luca Fontana netted 14. Shorn Solomon added 12 points and Jerheim Elder totaled 11.
Natarius Smith led Utah Military (3-7, 1-2) with seven points. Justin Abney scored four.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAYTON 38, WEBER 33
PLEASANT VIEW — Hailey Cuppett scored a game-high 17 points on three 3-pointers and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to push Layton to a region win at Weber.
Mallory Packard, Charly Stevens and Kamryn Moore each scored five points for Layton (3-3, 3-0 Region 1).
Lexy Shaw led Weber (3-7, 0-3) with 15 points and three treys. Jazmyn Bennett scored six points.
ROY 50, CLEARFIELD 34
CLEARFIELD — Roy led 30-13 at the half in a region road win at Clearfield.
Kennley Bradley paced Roy (5-4, 1-2 Region 1) with a game-high 14 points. Kenna Conley scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Lauryn Brimhall added nine points.
Miranda Mansfield tallied 12 points for Clearfield (1-9, 0-3). Brooke Watson scored eight.
FREMONT 79, NORTHRIDGE 36
LAYTON — Fremont outscored Northridge 40-10 across the second and third quarters to grab a region road win.
Timea Gardiner led Fremont (11-0, 3-0 Region 1) with 18 points. Mia Austin hit five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points. Maggie Mendelson scored 15 points and Emma Calvert added 11.
Sophomore Kate Tueller tallied a career-high 15 points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, for Northridge (2-8, 1-2). Kaylee Hess added five points.
VIEWMONT 57, BOX ELDER 42
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont shot 12 of 21 from the 3-point line to outshoot Box Elder in a region-opening win.
Kaisley Larsen totaled 13 points for Viewmont (8-5, 1-0 Region 5). Emma Mulitalo scored 11 points, Emma Lindsey grabbed seven rebounds, and Grace Mackay totaled four points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kaylie Smith added nine points and five blocks. Seven Vikings made 3-pointers.
Ashlyn Reeder and Tegan Mecham each scored 11 points to lead Box Elder (5-6, 0-1). Mecham hit three 3-pointers. Annika Quayle totaled seven points and eight rebounds.
BOUNTIFUL 58, BONNEVILLE 54
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bountiful outscored Bonneville 16-0 in the second quarter, then held off a Lakers comeback bid to grab a win in each team’s region opener.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (9-3, 1-0 Region 5) with 24 points and Jordyn Harvey added 12.
Mia Jensen tallied a game-high 26 points with four 3-pointers for Bonneville (3-4, 0-1). Courtnie Porter scored 15 points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 86, UTAH MILITARY 12
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy led 49-2 at the half in a region win over Utah Military Academy.
Marina Crespi scored a game-high 19 points for Layton Christian (7-2, 3-0 Region 17). Mia Jones netted 17 points while Patricia Ramirez and Mina Sevgen each added 15.
Mary Seipert and Haley Slater each scored five points for UMA (4-7, 1-2).
ST. JOSEPH 33, TINTIC 21
OGDEN — St. Joseph outscored Tintic 18-8 in the second half to claim a win.
Sarah Snell scored 18 points to lead St. Joseph (2-5). Lexy Bombela added 10 points.
POSTPONED, COVID-19
Woods Cross at Farmington: rescheduled Jan. 17
Morgan at Judge Memorial: rescheduled Jan. 23