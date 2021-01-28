OGDEN — Ben Lomond High girls basketball trailed 9-7 after the first quarter but was outscored 16-6 in the second frame on the way to a 57-39 region loss to Uintah on Thursday.
Avery Beadles led all scorers with 20 points and two 3-pointers for Ben Lomond (2-10, 0-6 Region 10). Janessa Coleman added seven points.
ROCKWELL 71, ST. JOSEPH 14
OGDEN — St. Joseph trailed 32-7 at the half in a region toss to Rockwell.
Izzy Felix led St. Joseph (4-8, 2-5 Region 17) with five points and Kyah Hardwick added four.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 44, MORGAN 41
MORGAN — Morgan led 20-15 at the half, then Judge Memorial (8-3, 3-2 Region 13) took control with a 17-10 third quarter in a region contest.
Janel Blazzard led Morgan (9-7, 5-1 Region 13) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Alex Trussell added 10 points and Alyvia Jaffa had 10 rebounds.
NORTH SUMMIT 74, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 55
LAYTON — Layton Christian was outscored 21-11 in the second quarter and trailed 35-21 at the half in a non-region home loss to North Summit.
Mia Jones led Layton Christian (11-3) with 14 points. Patricia Ramirez added 11 points and Cati Crespi scored 10.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Logan 60, Bear River 44
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY SCORE
Rockwell 67, Utah Military 52