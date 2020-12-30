BRIGHAM CITY — Roy High boys basketball outscored Box Elder 30-18 in the fourth quarter to secure a comeback, 67-60 win Wednesday night by shooting 14 of 17 from the charity stripe in the final frame.
Easton Bitton led all scorers with 17 points for Roy (4-3), adding five steals. Mason Thueson scored 11 points. Gene Noble scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Dom Anguiano was 3 of 3 from deep for nine points as Roy shot 7 of 15 from the 3-point line.
Parker Buchanan, in his first game back from a knee injury, led Box Elder (0-8) with 16 points. Reggie Greer scored 14 points and had a team-high five rebounds, and Matthew Low added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
FREMONT 35, BONNEVILLE 33
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Fremont took a 20-13 lead into halftime and held off a Bonneville fourth-quarter comeback bid for their first win of the season.
Dakota Argyle led Fremont (1-4) with 10 points. Braden Flinders and Christian Blanch each scored eight.
Matt Tesch and Caleb Nielsen each scored 10 points for Bonneville (4-6). Nielsen was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
VIEWMONT 54, MURRAY 52
HOLLADAY — Viewmont crashed for 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 11 second-chance points, to edge Murray at the Utah Autism Holiday Classic at Olympus High.
Brash Emery led all scorers with 20 points for Viewmont (5-5), adding five assists. John Barnes totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, and Will Schultz grabbed 11 boards.
BEAR RIVER 52, SUMMIT ACADEMY 49 (OT)
DRAPER — Bear River outscored Summit Academy 17-8 in the third quarter, withstood a SA fourth-quarter charge that forced overtime, then prevailed in extra time at the Juan Diego Eagle Holiday Shootout.
Caleb Barfuss and Daxton Sorensen each scored 12 points for Bear River (6-3). Josh Payne added nine points.
BOUNTIFUL 64, PARK CITY 52
HOLLADAY — Bountiful scored 40 second-half points to beat Park City in the Utah Autism Holiday Classic at Olympus High School.
Robert Whaley totaled 20 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead Bountiful (5-5), which has won four straight. Henry Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Trevin Ostler grabbed seven boards.
SKY VIEW 75, WEBER 59
SMITHFIELD — Weber trailed 43-15 at the half and could not complete a comeback in a road loss at Sky View.
Cannon DeVries led all scorers with 22 points on three 3-pointers for Weber (2-5). Sam Gibby scored 10 points and Ryker Chatelain added nine.
BINGHAM 57, DAVIS 37
SOUTH JORDAN — Davis couldn’t make up a 16-5 first-quarter deficit in a loss at Bingham.
Chance Trujillo led Davis (5-3) with 10 points and six rebounds. Rex Sunderland and Sawyer Cottrell each scored nine points.
HILLCREST 39, NORTHRIDGE 36
RIVERTON — Northridge trailed 17-8 after one quarter and could not close the gap in a loss to Hillcrest at the Riverton Holiday Tournament.
Sam Sivulich, Kade Sparrow and Bryson Durrant each scored nine points for Northridge (3-5).
SOUTH SUMMIT 68, OGDEN 58
KAMAS — Ogden trailed 46-44 after three quarters but was outscored 22-14 in the final frame in a road loss at South Summit.
Ozzy Norton led Ogden (1-4) with 14 points on three 3-pointers. Izzy Russell scored 12 points while Landon Kimber and Bret Vantassell each added 10.
OLYMPUS 56, VIEWMONT 48
HOLLADAY — Olympus erased a 30-19 halftime deficit to defeat Viewmont on its home court during the Utah Autism Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
John Barnes led Viewmont with 15 points and nine rebounds. Brash Emery added nine points, six assists and four rebounds.
TAYLORSVILLE 58, CLEARFIELD 33
TAYLORSVILLE — Clearfield fell in a road contest at Taylorsville.
Austin Mitchell scored 11 points for Clearfield. Dawson Hittle scored eight points, Grant Marker totaled seven points and four assists, and Dawson Gardner grabbed seven rebounds.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Farmington 60, East 59 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 76, SKYRIDGE 39
PLAIN CITY — Fremont outscored Skyridge 44-18 in the second half for a big home win.
Maggie Mendelson led four double-digit scorers for Fremont (8-0), notching 19 points. Timea Gardiner scored 17 points, Mia Austin scored 13 points on three 3-pointers and Emma Calvert pitched in 12 points.
Ashley Oliver contributed eight points, all in the second half.
SYRACUSE 65, OLYMPUS 61 (OT)
SYRACUSE — Rachel Godfrey and Skylee Hopkins combined for 11 points in overtime after a 52-52 tie in regulation to lead Syracuse to a home win.
Hopkins led Syracuse (5-1) with 15 points, five in overtime. Godfrey finished with 10 points after scoring six in overtime. Gracie Sorensen added 11 points, and Baylee Sanders and Ambra Hacker each scored eight points.
WOODS CROSS 34, NORTHRIDGE 21
LAYTON — Woods Cross outscored Northridge 13-6 in the third quarter to put away a road win.
Annie Michaelis led all scorers with 12 points for Woods Cross (2-3). Karelyn Hull added five points.
Kaylee Hess and Madison Hosino each scored six points for Northridge (1-6).
BOUNTIFUL 57, CYPRUS 46
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful led 35-31 after three quarters, then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a home win over Cyprus.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (7-1) with 24 points and Jordyn Harvey added 13.
BEAR RIVER 53, OREM 36
GARLAND — Bear River outscored Orem 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-20 halftime lead in a home win.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River (3-6) with 15 points. Lyza Pebley added eight points.
BRIGHTON 58, CLEARFIELD 37
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Clearfield trailed 34-12 a the half in a loss at Brighton.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (1-6) with 10 points. Haylie Robbins added eight points and Rachael Brown scored seven.
UINTAH 49, WEBER 45
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber was outscored 30-17 in the second half in a home loss to Uintah.
Analyn Capener led Weber (4-2) with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Gwen Cheney and Jazmyn Bennett each scored eight points.
LEHI 53, FARMINGTON 44
FARMINGTON — Farmington led 33-25 at the half but was held scoreless in the third quarter in a home loss to Lehi.
Delaney Baker led Farmington (7-1) with 16 points and Valerie Kunzler scored 11.
BOX ELDER 57, HUNTER 29
WEST VALLEY CITY — Annika Quayle led four double-digit scorers with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Box Elder routed Hunter on the road Tuesday night.
Tegan Mecham totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Box Elder (6-2). Kailee Talbot added 11 points and four assists, and Ashlyn Reeder scored 10 points while nabbing five steals.
CANCELED
Uintah at Roy