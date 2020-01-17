PLEASANT VIEW — Roy High boys basketball took control over Weber with an 18-7 second quarter to pick up a region road victory, winning 75-63 on Friday night.
Kobe Schriver paced Roy (6-7, 3-3 Region 1) with 20 points and three 3-pointers. Mason Thueson scored 17 points, Justin Kirkland added 14 points, while Easton Bitton and Andrew Foit each scored 12 — those five starters accounting for all of Roy’s points.
Max Triplett led Weber (7-6, 2-4) with 20 points. Cache Clark added 16 with five 3-pointers and Cannon DeVries added 14 points.
FREMONT 83, SYRACUSE 52
SYRACUSE — Dallin Hall scored 24 points and Fremont led 42-27 at the break in a region road win at Syracuse.
Tige Voorhees scored 18 points for Fremont (13-1, 5-1 Region 1), Kip Calder tallied 12 and Baylor Harrop added 11 points. Calder and Voorhees each hit four 3-pointers while Hall downed three treys.
Ty Burke led Syracuse (3-11, 1-5) with 15 points. Alex Wheeler added 12 and Connor Sanders talled 11 points.
NORTHRIDGE 79, CLEARFIELD 57
LAYTON — Grayson Banks tallied game-highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds for Clearfield, but Northridge outscored the Falcons 49-22 in the second half for a region win.
Trey Simms led Northridge (2-11, 1-5 Region 1) with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Colby Browning tallied 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Max Burtts scored 13 points and Matthew Farr added 11.
Kaden Swanson added 12 points for Clearfield (3-10, 1-5).
BOUNTIFUL 69, BOX ELDER 58
BRIGHAM CITY — Bountiful outscored Box Elder 18-11 in the third quarter to take control in a region road win.
Camron Chism led all scorers with 29 points, including four 3-pointers, for Bountiful (9-7, 2-0 Region 5). Robert Whaley added 18 points.
Parker Buchanan led Box Elder (8-5, 0-2) with 20 points and Riley Dahlgren added 19 points with four 3-pointers.
WOODS CROSS 70, FARMINGTON 55
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross won the third quarter 27-14, the difference in an early Region 5 battle Friday.
Jake Howe scored 20 points on three 3-pointers for Woods Cross (11-3, 2-0 Region 5). Tyler Roberts scored 15 points, Elliot Spencer added 12 and Quaid Knell scored 11.
Farmington (10-5, 1-1) got 18 points from Collin Chandler and 13 from Truman Hendry.
VIEWMONT 45, BONNEVILLE 43
BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont led for all but 21 seconds, holding off Bonneville’s second half charge of 29-18 and reclaiming the lead after the Lakers took a lead with 1:15 left.
Micah Johnson led Viewmont (6-9, 1-1 Region 5) with 12 points. Brash Emery added 11 points and four assists.
Luke Dixon scored 14 points for Bonneville (4-8, 0-2). Matt Tesch scored 12 points and Carson Jones grabbed six rebounds.
OGDEN 65, UINTAH 57
VERNAL — DJ Frye scored a game-high 22 points to lead Ogden to a region road win at Uintah.
Isaiah Coria added 12 points for Ogden (3-11, 1-4 Region 10), including 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. The Tigers led 28-22 at the half.
BEAR RIVER 84, MOUNTAIN CREST 75 (OT)
HYRUM — Mark Huber scored 27 points, including five of Bear River’s 12 overtime points, to lead the Bears to their first region win at Mountain Crest.
Logan Litchford added 16 points for Bear River (10-5, 1-2 Region 11) and Ren Fonnesbeck scored 14 points.
Tanner Bone knocked down nine 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 31 points for Mountain Crest.
ST. JOSEPH 77, APA-WV 71
OGDEN — American Preparatory Academy-West Valley scored 30 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overcome St. Joseph Catholic’s lead.
Sayveon Armstrong totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals for St. Joseph (2-7, 1-3 Region 17). Stockton Buckway added 23 points, four steals and three assists.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Cedar Valley 60, Ben Lomond 54
Morgan 55, Summit Academy 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 48, LAYTON 27
LAYTON — Davis took a 13-3 lead after one quarter and cruised to a region win at Layton.
Kylee Mabry led Davis (11-2, 4-2 Region 1) with 12 points.
Hailey Cuppett scored nine points for Layton (6-6, 4-2).
WEBER 42, ROY 26
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber took 23-5 lead into the break in a region win over Roy.
Jazmyn Bennett scored a game-high 19 points for Weber (2-11, 2-4 Region 1). Stevie Shaw added eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Sha’Keria Joiner led Roy (5-8, 0-6) with 15 points, all coming on 3-pointers. Mckenna Conley hauled in eight rebounds.
NORTHRIDGE 53, CLEARFIELD 45
LAYTON — Northridge led 28-23 at the half in a region win over Clearfield.
Madison Hosino led Northridge (3-10, 2-4 Region 1) with 13 points and four 3-pointers. Kate Tueller and Kaitlin Clark each scored 11 points.
Miranda Mansfirld led Clearfield (3-10, 1-5) with 19 points. Makailey Gregger added 10 points.
BOX ELDER 63, BOUNTIFUL 50
BRIGHAM CITY — Bountiful led 34-29 at the half, then Box Elder took control with a 20-4 advantage in the third quarter to pick up the region win.
Annika Quayle led Box Elder (6-8, 1-1 Region 5) with 18 points. Jacie Anderson had scored 14 points and Jenna Mortensen added 11.
Jordyn Harvey led all scorers with 23 points for Bountiful (6-8, 1-1). Lizzie McConkie scored 13.
FARMINGTON 33, WOODS CROSS 31
WOODS CROSS — Farmington took a 26-16 halftime lead and held off a Woods Cross rally to pick up a region road win.
Valerie Kunzler led Farmington (11-2, 2-0 Region 5) with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Delaney Baker scored six points.
Taylor Jackson and Liz Howie each scored eight points for Woods Cross (7-6).
VIEWMONT 52, BONNEVILLE 43
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville trailed 29-18 going into the break in a region loss at Viewmont
Mia Jensen and Annie DeGroot each scored 10 points for Bonneville (5-7, 0-2 Region 5). Jensen hit two 3-pointers.
No scoring information was reported for Viewmont (6-7, 2-0).
UINTAH 61, OGDEN 39
VERNAL — Ogden trailed 32-20 at the half and could get no closer in a region loss at Uintah.
Ashley Christensen paced Ogden (5-10, 1-4 Region 10) with 13 points and two 3-pointers. Kate Lowry scored nine points, Grace Pulley corralled eight rebounds and Ashlen White dished out three assists.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Cedar Valley 36, Ben Lomond 19