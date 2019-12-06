WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville High girls basketball led by one at the half but Roy won the final two frames to take a 48-45 road win Friday at Bonneville High School.
Kenna Conley and Autumn Lister each scored 11 points to pace the Royals (2-1). Lister hit three 3-pointers. Bailey Hill added nine points.
Courtnie Porter netted a game-high 22 points for Bonneville (1-2). Ginny Jenkins added 14 points.
FREMONT 56, RIDGELINE 42
PLAIN CITY — Fremont added to its six-point halftime lead by outscoring Ridgeline 27-19 after the break.
Timea Gardiner led the Silverwolves (3-0) with 15 points. Maggie Mendelson scored 14 points and Emma Calvert added eight.
FARMINGTON 42, LAYTON 36
FARMINGTON — Layton led 9-5 after the first quarter, then Farmington outscored the Lancers 29-16 across the second and third frames to take control.
Abigail Ferrell led the Phoenix (4-0) with 17 points and Valerie Kunzler added 14.
Kamryn Moore scored 17 points to pace the Lancers (1-2).
DAVIS 55, BOUNTIFUL 44
BOUNTIFUL — Davis outscored Bountiful 30-17 in the second half to take control in a road win.
Kelsey Leavitt scored 18 points and Kylee Mabry added 14 points for Davis (4-0)
Brooklyn Taylor scored 13 points and Jordan Harvey 11 to lead Bountiful (2-2).
OGDEN 47, GRANGER 37
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ogden built a 26-13 halftime lead to win at Granger.
Kate Lowry scored 12 points to lead Ogden (2-2). Ashlen White scored eight points, and Ashley Christensen, Caitlin Richardson and Rachel Davis each scored six.
UTAH MILITARY 34, UMA-CW 33
RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy-Hillfield (Riverdale) claimed a win over UMA-Camp Williams.
Adi Felix scored 17 points for UMA-Hillfield (2-2) and Lexi Ryan added six points.
BRIGHTON 49, CLEARFIELD 37
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Mirando Mansfield scored 13 points, but Clearfield (0-3) couldn’t overcome a 24-18 halftime deficit.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Syracuse 51, Morgan 32
Woods Cross 52, Northridge 30
Kearns 63, Ben Lomond 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 77, WOODS CROSS 74
WOODS CROSS — Fremont outlasted Woods Cross in a thriller of two previously unbeaten teams in which both sides made 14 3-pointers.
Baylor Harrop led all scorers with 29 points on five 3-pointers for Fremont (4-0). Dallin Hall added 18 points and Kipp Calder scored 11 points on three 3s.
Quaid Knell scored 23 points on six 3-pointers for Woods Cross (3-1). Jake Howe added 18 points on three 3s and Tyler Roberts scored 17.
LAYTON 77, COPPER HILLS 76
WEST JORDAN — Layton and Copper Hills were tied 13-13 after the first quarter and 32-32 at the half, then the Lancers outscored Copper Hills 19-17 in the third quarter and held on for the road win.
Ethan Potter scored a game-high 24 for Layton (3-0). Tanner Kofoed added 18 points, Jacob Randall 12 and Preston Squire netted 11. The Lancers made nine free throws down the stretch to hold the lead.
BONNEVILLE 50, ROY 40
ROY — Roy and Bonneville went into halftime tied at 22 but the Lakers outdistanced the Royals in the second half for a road win.
Matt Tesch scored a game-high 15 for Bonneville (2-2), with two 3-pointers and 13 rebounds. Jordan Citte added 12 points.
Easton Bitton led Roy (2-1) with 10 points.
BEAR RIVER 78, OGDEN 60
GARLAND — Bear River outscored Ogden by 10 in each of the first and third quarters on the way to a win in the Bear River Winter Classic.
Mark Huber led all scorers with 24 points on two 3-pointers for the Bears (2-0). Ren Fonnesbeck added 17 points and Logan Litchford scored 14 of his 15 total points in the third quarter.
DJ Frye paced the Tigers (1-2) with 19 points. Izzy Russell added 12 points on three 3-pointers. Colin Knowles chipped in with 10 points.
DAVIS 66, OLYMPUS 38
KAYSVILLE — Davis won the first quarter 14-2 and never looked back in a big home win.
Spencer Vernon scored 15 points and dished six assists to lead a contingent of nine Darts (3-0) to score. Jake Sampson added 13 points and Trevan Leonhardt pitched in five points, six rebounds and five assists.
BEN LOMOND 55, SOUTH SUMMIT 37
GARLAND — Ben Lomond outscored South Summit 28-10 after halftime to take control and earn its first win of the season at the Bear River Winter Classic.
Mason Buck led all scorers with 14 points for the Scots (1-3). Garet Rentmeister added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
MORGAN 53, JUAB 50
RICHFIELD — Morgan outscored Juab 20-7 in the final frame to turn a 43-33 deficit into a win in their second game of the Central Utah Preview played at the Sevier Valley Center.
Carter Thackeray scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Trojans (2-1). Andrew Russell added 11 points on three 3-pointers.
IDAHO FALLS 46, CLEARFIELD 43
IDAHO FALLS — Grayson Banks scored 10 points and Kaden Swanson totaled nine but Clearfield (0-3) slowly gave up a 17-10 first-quarter lead in a road loss at Idaho Falls.
RIVERTON 53, VIEWMONT 50
BOUNTIFUL — Riverton outscored Viewmont 14-11 in the final quarter to win a game that was tied at halftime and after three quarters.
Micah Johnson led Viewmont (1-3) with 14 points and four steals. Brash Emery scored 11 points, and Henry Morris totaled seven points and seven rebounds.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Corner Canyon 75, Syracuse 48
Provo 53, Box Elder 46