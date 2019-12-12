ROY — Roy High girls basketball outscored Ben Lomond 18-2 in the first quarter and cruised to a 41-26 home win Thursday.
Autumn Litster paced the Royals (3-3) with 11 points on three 3-pointers. Breanna Bramwell added 10 points with two treys.
Hayden Abbott led the Scots (1-4) at with a game-high 15 points. Alli Jenson added four.
DAVIS 56, TAYLORSVILLE 31
KAYSVILLE — Davis outscored Taylorsville 22-10 in the first quarter, then gave up only 21 points over the last three frames in a home win.
Kylee Mabry led the Darts (6-0) with 14 points.
CLEARFIELD 52, WEST 36
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield took a 31-16 lead into the locker room, then held West to nine points in the third quarter.
Makailey Cregger led the Falcons (1-4) with 13 points and Taevey Davis added 11.
FARMINGTON 52, JORDAN 46
SANDY — Valerie Kunzler scored 17 points to lead Farmington to a road win at Jordan.
Brooklyn Perkins tallied 12 points for the Phoenix (6-0) while Delaney Baker added nine.
ROCKWELL 52, UTAH MILITARY 23
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Utah Military fell behind 29-12 at the half in a region loss at Rockwell.
Adi Felix netted 10 points with one 3-pointer to lead the Thunderbirds (2-3, 0-1 Region 17). Ashley Torres added five points on one trey and Lexi Ryan scored four points.
WATERFORD 41, ST. JOSEPH 20
OGDEN — St. Joseph was held to eight points in the first half in a region loss to Waterford.
Katie Sugiyama and Kate Vandersteen each scored six points for the Jayhawks (4-3, 0-2 Region 17).
RICHFIELD 57, MORGAN 26
RICHFIELD — Morgan was outscored 32-9 across the second and third quarters in a lopsided loss at Richfield.
Alex Trussell led Morgan (1-5) with seven points. Three Trojans scored five points apiece.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 45, BOUNTIFUL 34
SPANISH FORK — Brooklyn Taylor scored 11 points but Bountiful (3-3) fell behind by 11 at halftime and couldn’t make it up on Wednesday night.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Layton Christian 94, APA-West Valley 19
Westlake 64, Northridge 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 71, IRVINGTON-CA 47
FREMONT, Calif. — Trevan Leonhardt scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting with seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and no turnovers to lead Davis (4-0) to a big win in California.
Spencer Vernon added 14 points and nine rebounds. Dylan Perrenoud scored 13 off the bench and the Darts had a 44-12 advantage in points in the paint.
FREMONT 79, HERRIMAN 66
AMERICAN FORK — Fremont took a 36-24 halftime lead and coasted to a win over Herriman in the Utah Elite 8 tournament played at American Fork High School.
Dallin Hall led all scorers with 31 points for Fremont (5-0). Kipp Calder scored 16 and Tige Voorhees added 14. Hall, Calder and Voorhees each made four treys.
The Silverwolves converted more 3-pointers (15) than 2-point field goals (11).
EAST 79, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 57
LAYTON — Layton Christian trailed 49-21 after the first half in a home loss to East.
Jaxon Thomas led all scores with 18 points for the Eagles (1-2). Maxim Kaster added 14.