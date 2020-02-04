SYRACUSE — Jake Sampson became the eighth player in Utah high school boys basketball history to make 10 3-pointers in a game as Davis High boys basketball routed Syracuse 87-38 in region play Tuesday night.
Sampson shot 10 of 15 from deep on his way to 34 points in 21 minutes for Davis (17-1, 10-1 Region 1). The feat sets a new school record for the Darts as Sampson surpassed Jesse Wade’s mark of nine.
Trevan Leonhardt added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Darts.
Alex Wheeler led Syracuse (6-12, 3-8) with 12 points.
LAYTON 86, WEBER 73
LAYTON — Jacob Randall scored a game-high 28 points and went 13 of 15 at the free-throw line to lead Layton (17-1, 10-1 Region 1) to a win.
Tanner Kofoed scored 21 points, Boston Painter had 13, Ethan Potter added 12 and Preston Squire chipped in 10. The Lancers shot 26 of 31 at the foul line as a team.
Quinn Bennett made four 3-pointers and led Weber (10-8, 5-6 Region 1) with 18 points. Max Triplett scored 17 points and Cannon DeVries added 15.
FREMONT 79, NORTHRIDGE 61
PLAIN CITY — Fremont outscored Northridge 37-14 in the third quarter to turn a 30-20 halftime deficit into a 57-44 lead in a region win.
Baylor Harrop led all scorers with 25 points for Fremont (17-2, 9-2 Region 1). Dallin Hall scored 23 points while Kipp Calder and Tige Voorhees each scored 11. Harrop hit six 3-pointers and Hall made five.
Trey Simms led Northridge (2-16, 1-10) with 23 points on three 3-pointers. Colby Browning scored 13 points and Max Burtts added 12.
CLEARFIELD 52, ROY 48
ROY — Clearfield erased a double-digit deficit, storming back to win the fourth quarter 26-11 to claim a win at Roy.
Kaden Swanson scored 19 points on three 3-pointers for Clearfield (5-13, 3-8 Region 1). Zach Gravley added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Grayson Banks scored 10 points.
Kobe Schriver led Roy (6-12, 3-8) with 13 points. Mason Tueson added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Andrew Foit scored 12 points.
FARMINGTON 55, BONNEVILLE 54 (OT)
FARMINGTON — Farmington outscored Bonneville 4-3 in overtime for a region win.
Max Walton led Farmington (14-6, 5-2 Region 5) with 20 points and Collin Chandler scored 12.
Jordan Citte scored 18 points with four 3-pointers to pace Bonneville (6-11, 2-5). Matt Tesch added 13 points.
WOODS CROSS 59, BOX ELDER 38
WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and coasted to a region win over Box Elder
Jake Howe led Woods Cross (14-5, 5-2 Region 5) with 14 points. Alec Dimick netted 12 points and Quaid Knell added 11.
Parker Buchanan led all scorers with 17 points for Box Elder (10-8, 2-5).
BOUNTIFUL 63, VIEWMONT 44
BOUNTIFUL — Rob Whaley totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Bountiful to a region win over in-town rival Viewmont.
Austin Cooper added 14 points and seven rebounds, Camron Chism 13 points, and Ethan Phillips 11 points and seven rebounds for Bountiful (13-8, 6-1 Region 5).
For Viewmont (6-14, 1-6), Micah Johnson scored 13 points and Kelby Waddoups had 10.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 95, UTAH MILITARY 34
LAYTON — Utah Military Academy led 16-14 after one quarter, then Layton Christian Academy outscored the Thunderbirds 32-6 in the second quarter to take control in a region win.
Maxim Kaster scored a game-high 18 points for LCA (11-12, 9-2 Region 17). Luca Fontana netted 10 points and David Dong added nine.
Nate Smith paced UMA (4-13, 1-9) with 17 points. Hunter Smith and Ben Johnson each scored six points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROY 43, CLEARFIELD 33
ROY — Roy outscored Clearfield 24-9 across the second and third quarters to pick up its first region win.
Sha’Kyra Joiner led Roy (6-12, 1-10 Region 1) with 12 points and Sha’Keira Joiner added eight. Each hit two 3-pointers.
Brooke Watson led all scorers with 14 points for Clearfield (3-15, 1-10). Taevey Davis and Emily Soto each scored six points.
WEBER 43, LAYTON 36
LAYTON — Weber outscored Layton 13-7 in the second quarter to take control in a region road win.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (5-13, 5-6 Region 1) with 11 points and three assists. Katie Nye and Jazmyn Bennett each scored 10 points, with Nye hauling in seven rebounds.
Hailey Cuppet led all scorers with 14 points for Layton (9-8, 7-4). Cierra Bonham added eight points.
FREMONT 57, NORTHRIDGE 11
PLAIN CITY — Fremont took a 33-2 lead at the half in a region win over Northridge.
Mia Austin and Emma Calvert each scored 11 points for Fremont (18-2, 11-0 Region 1). Elizabeth Allen added nine points.
Shaelyn Eldridge led Northridge (3-15, 2-9) with five points. Bailey Barber, Kate Tueller and Madison Hosino each scored two points.
RIDGELINE 66, BEAR RIVER 44
MILLVILLE — Bear River fell behind 34-17 at the half in a loss at region leader Ridgeline (15-4, 7-0 Region 11).
Makenzie Bywater led Bear River (7-12, 1-6) with eight points and Ashley Roberts added seven.
MORGAN 78, SUMMIT ACADEMY 36
DRAPER — Morgan outscored Summit Academy 27-3 in the third quarter to run away with a region road win.
Ashlyn Morrell led Morgan (13-9, 7-2 Region 13) with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Alex Trussell added 11 points while Sydney Cragun tallied 10 points, four steals and three assists.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 79, UTAH MILITARY 19
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy took a 48-4 lead into halftime in a win over Utah Military Academy as the Eagles clinched the outright Region 17 championship.
Patricia Ramirez led all scorers with 21 points for LCA (18-4, 11-0 Region 17). Mia Jones added 16 points while Cati Crespi and Celine Mukura each netted 12.
Kaylie Williams paced UMA (2-16, 0-10) with six points and Autumn McBride added five.