LAYTON — Sam Sivulich poured in 36 points for Northridge High boys basketball but it wasn’t enough to offset five double-figure scorers for Davis, and the Darts took a 76-55 win Tuesday night.
Max Painter and Chance Trujillo led Davis (11-4, 6-1 Region 1) with 17 points and nine rebounds each. Austin Frasure hit four 3-pointers for 13 points, Henry Ihrig totaled 11 points and six assists, and Colby Sims added 10 points and four assists.
Sivulich shot 5 of 11 from deep and 13 of 15 from the foul line for Northridge (3-13, 0-7). Kade Sparrow and Landon Woll each grabbed six rebounds.
WEBER 65, CLEARFIELD 41
CLEARFIELD — Weber ran out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter and coasted to a region win over Clearfield.
Cannon DeVries led all scorers with 16 points and four 3-pointers for Weber (7-7, 5-2 Region 1). Sam Gibby added 15 points and Ryker Chatelain scored 11.
Dawson Hittle, Dawson Gardner and DJ Clermont each scored six points for Clearfield (1-11, 1-6)
LAYTON 59, FREMONT 47
LAYTON — Layton outlasted a tough Fremont effort to remain unbeaten in Region 1 play.
Ethan Potter led Layton (8-5, 6-0 Region 1) with 18 points. Andrew Brown scored 10 points and Carter Mayfield added eight.
Sophomore Braden Flinders led all scorers with 22 points for Fremont (6-7, 4-3). Dakota Argyle added 14 points.
ROY 67, SYRACUSE 57
ROY — Roy made its 29-19 halftime advantage hold up in a region win.
Mason Thueson scored 19 points to lead Roy (7-6, 3-3 Region 1). Easton Bitton and Kobe Schriver scored 15 points each, with Bitton going 7 of 10 from the foul line and Schriver shooting 4 of 5 from the 3-point line.
Connor Saunders led Syracuse (3-12, 2-5) with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. Brandon Clark added 19 points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 53, APA-WV 36
LAYTON — Layton Christian held American Prep-West Valley to five points in the fourth quarter to seal a region win.
Jerheim Elder led LCA (12-6, 6-0 Region 17) with 15 points. Timmie Olubisi and Shorn Solomon each chipped in nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OGDEN 53, STANSBURY 44
STANSBURY PARK — After falling behind 15-11 in the first quarter, Ogden outscored Stansbury 34-16 across the second and third frames for a region road win.
Ashley Christensen led Ogden (6-9, 3-3 Region 10) with 19 points. Ashlen White and Juliann Stein each scored 12 points.
FREMONT 83, LAYTON 26
PLAIN CITY — Emma Calvert poured in 35 points and Fremont ran out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter to stay perfect in a big win over Layton.
Calvert hit four 3-pointers and went 3 of 3 at the foul line for Fremont (15-0, 7-0 Region 1). Mia Austin bested Calvert with six treys on her way to 20 points. Maggie Mendleson added 17 points.
Kamryn Moore led Layton (4-6, 4-3) with seven points. Charly Stevens added five.
WEBER 48, CLEARFIELD 35
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber outscored Clearfield 20-10 in the second quarter to break a 6-6 tie after one frame and take control in a home region win.
Analyn Capener led Weber (5-9, 2-5 Region 1) with 11 points and Jazmyn Bennett scored 10.
Miranda Mansfield led all scorers with 12 points for Clearfield (2-12, 1-6). Brooke Watson added nine points.
DAVIS 51, NORTHRIDGE 31
KAYSVILLE — Davis outscored Northridge by five points in every quarter in a region win.
Kylee Mabry led all scorers with 23 points for Davis (10-3, 5-2 Region 1). Morgan Burnett added nine points.
Kaylee Hess led Northridge (3-11, 2-5) with 10 points and Kenadee Thomas scored eight.
SYRACUSE 55, ROY 23
SYRACUSE — Syracuse led 32-13 at the half in a region win over Roy.
Skylee Hopkins led all scorers with 17 points on three 3-pointers for Syracuse (12-2, 6-1 Region 1). Gracie Sorensen and Ambra Hacker each scored seven points.
Loryn Brimhall led Roy (5-8, 1-6) with 10 points. Kenna Conley added four.
FARMINGTON 51, VIEWMONT 34
BOUNTIFUL — Farmington held Viewmont to zero made 3-pointers in a region win.
Valerie Kunzler led Farmington (11-1, 4-0 Region 5) with 20 points. Abigail Ferrell notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Viewmont (9-7, 2-2) did not report stats.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 96, APA-WV 11
LAYTON — Layton Christian held two-win American Prep-West Valley to two first-half points in a region rout.
Patricia Ramirez led all scorers with 23 points for Layton Christian (11-2, 6-0 Region 17). Mia Jones had 20 points, Mina Sevgen added 18, Marina Crespi tallied 16 and Celine Mukura scored 10.
MOUNTAIN CREST 60, BEAR RIVER 56
GARLAND — Bear River fell behind 21-13 after the first quarter and could not complete the comeback in a home region loss to Mountain Crest.
Gracie Riley and Olivia Taylor each scored 17 points for Bear River (5-10, 0-3 Region 11).
ROWLAND HALL 44, ST. JOSEPH 5
OGDEN — St. Joseph was held scoreless after halftime in a region home loss to Rowland Hall (6-2, 4-2 Region 17).
Lexy Bombela led St. Joseph (4-7, 3-5 Region 17) with three points and Izzy Felix scored two.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Morgan 69, Summit Academy 52