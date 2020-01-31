PLEASANT VIEW — Whitney Sorenson picked up a loose ball and made a 3 with 10 seconds remaining to pull Syracuse High girls basketball into a tie, then the Titans outscored Weber 11-6 in overtime for a 48-43 win Friday.
Sorensen led all scorers with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for Syracuse (15-2, 9-1 Region 1). Rainee Schenck added 12 points.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (4-13, 4-6) with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Jazmyn Bennett totaled eight points and two blocks while Mae Arbon tallied six rebounds and three assists.
FREMONT 59, CLEARFIELD 22
CLEARFIELD — Fremont led 27-13 at the half and outscored Clearfield 20-7 in the third quarter for a region road win.
Emma Calvert led all scorers with 14 points for Fremont (17-2, 10-0 Region 1). Maggie Mendelson added 10 points.
Miranda Mansfield scored 10 points to lead Clearfield (3-14, 1-9). MaKailey Cregger tallied five points.
DAVIS 41, ROY 27
KAYSVILLE — After going into the locker room tied 15-15, Davis outscored Roy 16-1 in the third quarter to take control for a region win.
Kylee Mabry scored a game-high 16 points for Davis (14-3, 7-3 Region 1). Phoebe Arnold added 11.
Autumn Lister and Sha’Keria Joiner each scored six points to pace Roy (6-11, 0-10).
LAYTON 35, NORTHRIDGE 31
LAYTON — Layton outscored Northridge 15-4 in the final quarter for a region road win.
Hailey Cuppett led all scorers with 18 points and three 3-pointers for Layton (9-7, 7-3 Region 1). Anessa Roberts tallied 13 points.
Kate Tueller led Northridge (3-14, 2-8) with 10 points. Kaitlyn Clark and Star Thackeray each added six points.
BOUNTIFUL 56, BOX ELDER 39
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful took a 17-8 lead after one quarter, then outscorred Box Elder 28-20 in the second half in a region win.
Jordyn Harvey and Emrie Satuala each scored 12 points for Bountiful (6-12, 1-5).
Jenna Mortensen led Box Elder (8-10, 3-3) with 12 points. Tegan Mecham added eight points.
FARMINGTON 33, WOODS CROSS 13
FARMINGTON — Farmington outscored Woods Cross 13-4 in the second quarter to take a 19-9 lead into the locker room in a region win.
Amber Bettis and Valerie Kunzler each scored eight points on two 3-pointers to lead Farmington (15-2, 6-0 Region 5).
Taylor Jackson led Woods Cross (9-8, 2-4) with three points.
BONNEVILLE 50, VIEWMONT 45
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Viewmont tied the game after three quarters before Bonneville outscored the Vikings 15-10 in the final frame.
Emma Lindsay and Grace Mackay each scored eight points for Viewmont (8-9, 4-2). Kaylee Smith and Karlia Gunnell each hauled in four rebounds.
No stats were reported for Bonneville (6-10, 1-5 Region 5).
OGDEN 38, CEDAR VALLEY 30
OGDEN — Ogden outscored Cedar Valley 10-2 in the fourth quarter to break a 28-28 third quarter tie and grab a region road win.
Ashlen White led Ogden (8-11, 3-5 Region 10) with 12 points. Grace Pulley added 10 points and nine rebounds. Ashley Christensen tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 64, ST. JOSEPH 35
OGDEN — Layton Christian took a 38-13 lead at the half in a region win at St. Joseph.
Patricia Rameriz scored a game high 21 points for Layton Christian (17-4, 10-0 Region 17). Mia Jones netted 15 points and Celene Makura added 13 points.
Sarah Snell led St. Joseph (8-9, 4-6) with 14 points. Kate Vandersteen scored eight points and Katie Sugiyama added seven.
MORGAN 93, SOUTH SUMMIT 50
MORGAN — Morgan raced out to a 31-8 lead after the first quarter in a region win over South Summit Thursday.
Sydney Cragun led Morgan (12-9, 6-1 Region 13) with 19 points on three 3-pointers and five assists. Janel Blazzard added 14 points, five assists and three steals. Quyncee Dorius had 12 points and nine rebounds. Ashlyn Morrell netted 11 points and Audrey Quigley scored 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 68, CLEARFIELD 50
CLEARFIELD — Dallin Hall scored 28 points and Fremont slowly pulled away from Clearfield each quarter for a road win.
Hall made four 3-pointers, adding four rebounds, four assists and four steals for Fremont (16-2, 8-2 Region 1). Baylor Harrop scored 16 points and Kipp Calder added 12.
Grayson Banks led Clearfield (4-13, 2-8) with 18 points and six rebounds. Zach Gravley added 10 points and five rebounds, and Kaden Swanson pitched in seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
DAVIS 68, ROY 45
FARMINGTON — Roy trailed by two at halftime before Davis won the third quarter 26-8 to run away with it.
Trevan Leonhardt led Davis (16-1, 9-1 Region 1) with 13 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Jake Sampson scored 13 points, Spencer Vernon 12 and Rex Sunderland 11. The Darts shot 12 of 25 from the 3-point line.
Mason Thueson led Roy (6-11, 3-7) with 16 points. Kobe Schriver scored 12 points and Preston Anderson grabbed six rebounds.
LAYTON 84, NORTHRIDGE 75
LAYTON — Layton won the second quarter 28-11 to take control and beat city rival Northridge.
Tanner Kofoed led Layton (16-1, 9-1 Region 1) with 20 points, Boston Painter scored 19 points, Preston Squire 16, Ethan Potter 15 and Jacob Randall 12.
Northridge (2-15, 1-9) got 23 points from Otto Tia, 16 from Max Burtts and 12 from Trey Simms.
WEBER 77, SYRACUSE 59
PLEASANT VIEW — Max Triplett scored 23 points and Weber put away Syracuse for a region win.
Cache Clark scored 18 points on three 3s for Weber (10-7, 5-5 Region 1). Cannon DeVries added 10 points.
Ty Burke scored 19 points for Syracuse (5-13, 3-7). Conner Saunders added 10 points.
BONNEVILLE 54, VIEWMONT 51
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville led 39-33 after three quarters and held on to beat Viewmont.
Jordan Citte poured in 24 points and had three steals for Bonneville (6-9, 2-4 Region 5). Luke Dixon added 18 points, and Tyler Hancock and Matt Tesch each grabbed six rebounds.
Micah Johnson led Viewmont (6-13, 1-6) with 15 points and six rebounds. Brash Emery totaled 12 points and four assists, and Gavin Chowen added 11 points and six rebounds.
BOUNTIFUL 56, BOX ELDER 40
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful sprinted to a 20-5 lead after one quarter in a region win over Box Elder.
Robert Whaley led all scorers with 15 points for Bountiful (12-8, 5-1 Region 5). Camron Chism tallied 13 points and Ethan Phillips added 10.
Jarom Watson and Parker Buchanan each scored 11 points for Box Elder (10-7, 2-4).
WOODS CROSS 69, FARMINGTON 59
FARMINGTON — Woods Cross pulled even with Farmington in the Region 5 standings with a road win.
Collin Chandler led Farmington (13-6, 4-2 Region 5) with 18 points. Max Walton tallied 14 points and Truman Hendry added 11.
No stats were reported for Woods Cross (12-5, 4-2).
CEDAR VALLEY 55, OGDEN 35
OGDEN — Austin Richards scored 12 points and DJ Frye added 10 but Ogden (3-14, 1-7 Region 10) fell at home.
TOOELE 56, BEN LOMOND 47
TOOELE — Garet Rentmeister scored 17 points, and Caleb Alexander and Mason Buck each scored 11 but Ben Lomond (5-13, 3-6 Region 10) fell at Tooele.
SKY VIEW 89, BEAR RIVER 57
SMITHFIELD — Bear River trailed 51-27 at the half in a region loss at Sky View.
Ren Fonnesbeck scored 14 points to lead Bear River (11-7, 2-4 Region 11). Logan Litchford added 12 points and Jace Jacobson netted 10 points.
SOUTH SUMMIT 84, MORGAN 71
MORGAN — South Summit shot 20 of 22 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off any Morgan comeback hopes.
Seth Hadley led Morgan (11-8, 5-3 Region 13) with 21 points. Andrew Russell scored 15 points and Coy Spens added 10.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 91, ST. JOSEPH 61
OGDEN — Layton Christian Academy took a 48-18 lead after two quarters in a region road win at St. Joseph.
Stockton Buckway led St. Joseph (6-7, 5-5 Region 17) with 23 points and five assists. Sayveon Armstrong scored 20 points while CJ Kierejewski added 18 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds.
No stats were reported for LCA (10-12, 8-2).