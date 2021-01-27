ROY — Preston Squire scored 22 points with six rebounds and led Layton High boys basketball to a tight, 61-56 win over Roy on Wednesday, ensuring the Lancers finish the first round of Region 1 games unbeaten in region play.
Carter Mayfield added 18 points for Layton (9-5, 7-0 Region 1), while Ethan Potter had nine points with seven rebounds.
Kobe Schriver and Mason Thueson led the Royals (7-6, 3-4) with 14 points each, with Thueson grabbing six rebounds.
BONNEVILLE 57, BOX ELDER 40
Bonneville outscored Box Elder 29-15 in the second half and won big.
Carson Jones led Bonneville (9-4, 3-1 Region 5) with 14 points. Matt Tesch scored 11.
Reggie Greer led Box Elder (2-11, 1-2) with 12 points and Matthew Low had 10.
FARMINGTON 56, VIEWMONT 42
Collin Chandler shot 11 of 14 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 29 points to lead Farmington past Viewmont.
Truman Hendry added 14 points and seven rebounds for Farmington (10-6, 4-0 Region 5)
Brash Emery led Viewmont (7-9, 1-3) with 14 points.
WOODS CROSS 81, BOUNTIFUL 64
Jaxon Smith scored 24 points and Kiegan Phung had 21 to lead Woods Cross past Bountiful.
Woods Cross (8-5, 1-2 Region 5) hit 10 3-pointers as a team and outscored Bountiful 24-8 in the third quarter.
Rob Whaley led Bountiful (7-10, 1-3) with 25 points and Austin Cooper scored 13.
STANSBURY 75, OGDEN 51
Ozzy Norton scored 13 points and Izzy Russell added 11 for Ogden (2-11, 0-6 Region 10), which trailed 20-7 after the first quarter. The Tigers made nine 3-pointers as a team.
MORGAN 65, SUMMIT ACADEMY 62
Morgan (7-5, 4-1 Region 13) held off a Summit Academy fourth-quarter charge behind 24 points from Branson Saunders.
Eli Bailey and Sam Hansen both scored 12 points for the Trojans.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Juan Diego 66, Ben Lomond 39
Logan 62, Bear River 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TUESDAY SCORES
Juan Diego 67, Ben Lomond 22
Bountiful 55, Woods Cross 40
Rockwell 73, Utah Military 24