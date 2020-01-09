RIVERDALE — Adi Felix scored 19 points for Utah Military Academy (2-7, 0-3 Region 17) girls basketball, but the Thunderbirds were outscored 14-4 in the fourth quarter in a 37-26 home region loss against APA West Valley on Thursday night.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Sky View 45, Bear River 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. JOSEPH 71,
ROCKWELL 54
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — St. Joseph won its first game of the season Wednesday night, going on the road and knocking off Region 17 foe Rockwell.
Sayveon Armstrong scored 34 points with six assists, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Jayhawks (1-6, 1-2 Region 17). Nick Belko scored 12 points with seven rebounds.