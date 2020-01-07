KAYSVILLE — Syracuse High girls basketball trailed Davis 9-6 at the half but outscored the Darts 22-12 after the break to pick up a hard-fought, 28-21 region road win Tuesday.
Whitney Sorensen and Baylee Sanders led Syracuse (9-1, 3-0 Region 1) with six points apiece.
Callie Tolman, Regan Hansen and Phoebe Arnold each scored five points for Davis (8-2, 1-2)
Neither team scored in the second quarter.
FREMONT 82, NORTHRIDGE 30
LAYTON — Timea Gardiner scored a game-high 21 points to lead Fremont to a region road win at Northridge.
Emma Calvert and Maggie Mendelson each tallied 15 points for the Silverwolves (10-2, 3-0 Region 1). Averee Porter added 11 points with three 3-pointers.
Sami Jo Diaz paced Northridge (1-9, 0-3) with 12 points and Kaitlin Clark scored four.
LAYTON 40, WEBER 37
PLEASANT VIEW — After going into the locker room tied at 16, Layton took a two-point lead after the third quarter and held off Weber for a region road win.
Kamryn Moore led Layton (5-4, 3-0 Region 1) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jayden Seegmiller added 12 points and three assists.
Shelby Fronk tallied nine points and five rebounds for Weber (1-9, 1-2). Jazmyn Bennett added nine points, Lexy Shaw pulled down six rebounds and AnaLyn Capener dished out four assists.
CLEARFIELD 46, ROY 43
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield led 20-19 at halftime and 30-29 after three quarters, outscoring Roy 16-14 in the final frame to claim a close win.
Miranda Mansfield scored a game-high 17 points for Clearfield (4-7, 2-1 Region 1). Makailey Cregger and Brook Watson each scored seven points.
Bailey Hill scored 10 points and Autumn Litster nine to lead Roy (5-5, 0-3).
RIDGELINE 38, FARMINGTON 33
FARMINGTON — Farmington led 27-24 going into the fourth quarter only to see Ridgeline outscore the Phoenix 14-6 in the final frame.
Delaney Baker led Farmington (9-2) with 12 points and Valerie Kunzler added 10.
BOUNTIFUL 65, GRANGER 41
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful outscored Granger 18-4 in the third quarter take control in a win over Granger.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (6-7) with 15 points. Jordyn Harvey added 10 points and Lizzie McConkie scored nine.
OGDEN 53, BEN LOMOND 39
OGDEN — Ogden outscored Ben Lomond 16-8 in the second quarter to break open a 12-10 game and coast to a win.
Juliann Stein led Ogden (5-7, 1-1 Region 10) with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Ashley Christensen scored 10 of her 11 points in the second half.
Janessa Coleman scored 16 points to lead Ben Lomond (1-10, 0-3).
MORGAN 60, GRANTSVILLE 54
GRANTSVILLE — Morgan took a 33-22 halftime lead and coasted to a region-opening win at Grantsville.
Ashlyn Morrell led the Trojans (7-7, 1-0 Region 13) with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sydney Cragun had 12 points, four steals and two assists. Jacie House tallied 10 points on three 3-pointers and Alex Trussell added 10 points and four assists.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 62, WATERFORD 44
SANDY — Layton Christian Academy took a 44-17 lead into the locker room and cruised to a region win at Waterford.
Patricia Ramirez led LCA (10-4, 3-0 Region 17) with 24 points. Mia Jones scored 15 points and Celine Mukura added 12.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bear River 60, Utah Military 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 59, NORTHRIDGE 54
LAYTON — Dallin Hall led all scorers with 19 points on two 3-pointers as Fremont won at Northridge.
Baylor Harrop added 16 points for Fremont (10-1, 2-1 Region 1) and Tige Voorhees scored 10. Both Harrop and Voorhees matched Hall with two treys.
Sam Sivulich paced Northridge (1-9, 1-2) with 14 points. Colby Browning tallied 12 points and Caleb Zaelit added 10. Both Sivulich and Browning hit two 3-pointers
ROY 55, CLEARFIELD 40
CLEARFIELD — Roy won every quarter to slowly pull away from the homestanding Falcons.
Andrew Foit led Roy (4-6, 1-2 Region 1) with 16 points and five rebounds. Justin Kirkland totaled 10 points and seven rebounds, and Easton Bitton added seven points and three assists.
Dylan Barnes and Zach Gravley each scored 11 points for Clearfield (3-7, 1-2). Gravley dished a team-high three assists. Grayson Banks added seven points and five rebounds.
DAVIS 74, SYRACUSE 35
KAYSVILLE — Davis bludgeoned Syracuse 23-7 in the first quarter and never looked back to stay unbeaten in Region 1.
Jake Sampson led the Davis (10-0, 3-0 Region 1) attack with 20 points, including a 6-of-8 mark from 3. Dylan Perrenoud and Trevan Leonhardt each totaled 14 points, and Spencer Vernon added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Sam Adams scored eight points to lead Syracuse (3-8, 1-2). Connor Saunders added six points and seven rebounds.
LAYTON 78, WEBER 46
PLEASANT VIEW — Ethan Potter led all scorers with 26 points on two 3-pointers to lead Layton to a region win at Weber.
Tanner Kofoed and Boston Painter each tallied 13 points for the Lancers (10-0, 3-0 Region 1). Preston Squire scored 12 points and Jacob Randall added 10, each hitting two treys.
Max Triplett led Weber (6-4, 1-2) with 17 points. Cannon DeVries added 12 points on two 3-pointers.
FARMINGTON 77, WEST JORDAN 50
WEST JORDAN — McKay Thomsen scored 27 points as Farmington won big at West Jordan.
Collin Chandler netted 16 for the Phoenix (9-4) while Truman Hendry added 11 points.
BOX ELDER 88, MOUNTAIN CREST 40
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder made six of its 13 3-point makes during a 30-point fourth quarter that buried Mountain Crest.
Parker Buchanan led Box Elder (8-3) with 20 points and Jaron Mckee scored 14. Jarom Watson and Cooper Sutton each scored nine points, the latter hitting three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for his total.
BOUNTIFUL 71, LONE PEAK 67 (OT)
BOUNTIFUL — Robert Wahley scored 29 points and Bountiful took control in overtime for a home win over Lone Peak.
Cam Chism added 12 points for the Braves (6-6).
SKY VIEW 67, MORGAN 49
SMITHFIELD — Sky View outscored Morgan 37-16 after halftime Monday to win a battle between the defending 4A and 3A boys state champions.
Jaxson Wells led Morgan (6-5) with 13 points. Both Seth Hadley and Coy Spens scored 11 points.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Layton Christian 70, Waterford 51