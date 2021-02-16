SYRACUSE — Syracuse High girls basketball outscored Layton 50-24 across the second and third quarters en route to a big 80-49 home win in the penultimate Region 1 matchup.
Whitney Sorensen led all scorers with 19 points and four 3-pointers for Syracuse (16-4, 10-3 Region 1). Skylee Hopkins and Gracie Sorensen each added 12 points.
Charly Stevens paced Layton (7-9, 7-6) with 18 points and three treys. Kamryn Moore and Hailey Cuppett each scored seven points.
FREMONT 78, WEBER 34
PLEASANT VIEW — Fremont outscored Weber 45-12 across the second and third quarters in a region road win.
Emma Calvert scored a game-high 24 points for Fremont (21-0, 13-0 Region 1). Maggie Mandelson tallied 14 points, Halle Duft netted 12 and Averee Porter added 10.
Katelynn Butler led Weber (5-15, 2-11) with 11 points and Ana Capener scored seven.
BONNEVILLE 56, BOX ELDER 49
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder led 14-10 after the first quarter, then Bonneville took control with a 19-9 second frame for a region road win.
Mia Jensen and Courtnie Porter each scored 15 points for Bonneville (5-9, 2-6 Region 5). Jensen hit three 3-pointers. Lily Hall and Libby Jensen each scored eight points.
Annika Quayle led all scorers with 17 points for Box Elder (8-11, 3-6). Tegan Mecham scored 12 points. Mecham and Quayle each made three 3-pointers.
DAVIS 51, CLEARFIELD 21
KAYSVILLE — Davis led 39-10 at the half in a region win over Clearfield.
Kylee Mabry and Callie Tolman each scored 10 points for Davis (15-4, 10-3 Region 1), with Tolman hitting two 3-pointers.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (2-18, 1-12) with nine points. Jayci Finch scored four points.
NORTHRIDGE 35, ROY 30
LAYTON — Northridge outscored Roy 9-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away and pick up a region win.
Kate Tueller paced Northridge (7-13, 6-7 Region 1) with 10 points and Kaylee Hess scored seven on two 3-pointers.
Saige Nielsen led all scorers with 15 points on five 3-pointers for Roy (7-12, 3-10). Kennedy Bodily added six points.
FARMINGTON 45, VIEWMONT 42 (OT)
FARMINGTON — Farmington claimed its second consecutive region title outright with an overtime win over Viewmont.
Delaney Baker scored a game-high 17 points for Farmington (16-1, 9-0 Region 5) and Abigail Ferrell added 13.
Viewmont (13-8, 6-3) did not report stats.
WOODS CROSS 47, BOUNTIFUL 35
BOUNTIFUL — Woods Cross pulled off a road upset by outscoring Bountiful 25-15 after halftime.
Annie Michaelis and Sofia Mokofisi led Woods Cross (5-12, 1-8 Region 5) with 10 points each.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (13-7, 5-4) with nine points.
LOGAN 55, BEAR RIVER 46
LOGAN — Bear River led 20-17 at the half, but was outscored 19-12 in the third quarter in a region loss at Logan.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 20 points for Bear River (6-15, 1-8 Region 11). Ella Goldman added eight points.
TOOELE 39, BEN LOMOND 25
TOOELE — Ben Lomond outscored Tooele 19-7 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 17-0, third-quarter disadvantage in a region road loss on Monday.
Janessa Coleman led Ben Lomond (2-14, 0-10 Region 10) with 11 points, and scored nine in the fourth quarter. Avery Beadles added eight points — six in the final frame. The Scots trailed 15-6 at halftime.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTHRIDGE 69, ROY 60
ROY — Sam Sivulich scored 27 points and Northridge led 35-23 at halftime, holding on to get back in the win column.
Sivulich shot 4 of 9 from deep to lead Northridge (5-17, 2-11 Region 1) and added a game-high 13 rebounds. Jack Terry scored 17 points and Jalen Rose added 13.
Mason Thueson led Roy (8-12, 5-9) with 20 points. Easton Bitton totaled 13 points and eight boards, and Kobe Schriver chipped in 11 points.
LAYTON 80, SYRACUSE 67
LAYTON — Ethan Potter scored 30 points and Layton scored 50 points in the second half to erase a Syracuse 31-30 halftime advantage.
Preston Squire scored 19 points for Layton (14-6, 12-1 Region 1). Carter Mayfield added 17 points and the Lancers can clinch at least a share of the Region 1 title with a win on Thursday.
For Syracuse (5-16, 4-9), Connor Saunders scored 18 points. Ethan Ramirez added 16 points on three 3-pointers. Brevin Hamblin scored 10 points.
DAVIS 56, CLEARFIELD 30
CLEARFIELD — Davis racked up 14 steals and used a 31-12 halftime lead to coast to a region win.
Chance Trujillo scored 15 points for Davis (17-4, 12-1 Region 1). Max Painter added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Colby Sims totaled 11 points and four steals.
Dawson Gardner led Clearfield (1-18, 1-12) with six points. DJ Clermont added four points and four rebounds. Austin Mitchell grabbed six rebounds.
The Darts can clinch at least a share of the Region 1 title with a win on Thursday.
UTAH MILITARY 72, APA-WV 68
WEST VALLEY — Nate Smith poured in 30 points and Utah Military Academy (of Riverdale) staged a 19-over-14 upset in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Smith hit three 3s for UMA (6-15). Zach Kofroth added 12 points and Caleb Johnson scored nine
UMA draws a road matchup at No. 3 seed Parowan in the second round Friday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
2A playoffs: Altamont 78, St. Joseph 37