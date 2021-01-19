LAYTON — In a battle of region unbeaten teams, Syracuse High girls basketball led 8-7 after the first quarter, then outscored Layton 19-12 in the second to take control in a 57-40 region road win Tuesday.
Gracie Sorensen led all scorers with 18 points for Syracuse (11-1, 5-0 Region 1). Skylee Hopkins added nine points while Whitney Sorensen and Ambra Hacker each scored eight.
Kamryn Moore led Layton (4-4, 4-1) with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Jayden Seegmiller went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line on her way to eight points.
NORTHRIDGE 40, ROY 32
ROY — Northridge used a 13-3 third-quarter advantage to claim a region win at Roy.
Kate Tueller led Northridge (4-9, 3-3 Region 1) with 15 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the foul line. Kassidy Cheshire added nine points.
Saige Nielsen made three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 16 points for Roy (5-7, 1-5). Loryn Brimhall scored 13 points.
FREMONT 78, WEBER 40
PLAIN CITY — Weber took an early 14-9 lead and led 14-12 after one quarter, but Fremont responded with a 29-7 run to close the first half and took its first lead at the 7:00 mark of the second stanza on an Emma Calvert fastbreak layup.
Calvert scored a game-high 25 points for Fremont (13-0, 5-0 Region 1). Mia Austin and Maggie Mendleson each scored 12 points, with Austin hitting three 3-pointers.
Analyn Capener led Weber (3-9, 0-5) with 11 points and three treys. Lexy Shaw scored 10 points.
DAVIS 60, CLEARFIELD 35
CLEARFIELD — Davis took a 33-16 lead into halftime to grab a region road win.
Kylee Mabry led Davis (8-3, 3-2 Region 1) with 22 points. Kendra Kitchen added 12 points and Taylor Leavitt scored 11.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (1-11, 0-5) with 16 points and Rachael Brown scored 12.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 61, ROWLAND HALL 26
LAYTON — Patricia Ramirez scored a game-high 19 points to lead Layton Christian to a big region win over Rowland Hall.
Celine Mukura tallied 16 points for LCA (9-2, 4-0 Region 17) and Mia Jones added 12. The Eagles led 24-16 at the half.
JUAN DIEGO 50, OGDEN 40
DRAPER — Ogden trailed 14-4 after one quarter and could not close the gap in a region loss at Juan Diego.
Rachel Davis led Ogden (5-8, 2-2 Region 10) with 15 points on four 3-pointers. Caitlin Richardson and Juliann Stein each added eight points. Grace Pulley caged 14 rebounds.
MORGAN 62, PROVIDENCE HALL 20
MORGAN — Morgan led 30-11 at the half in a big region win over Providence Hall.
Janel Blazzard led Morgan (6-6, 2-0 Region 13) with 22 points on five 3-pointers and five assists. Alex Trussel scored 21 points and Alyvia Jaffa hauled in 14 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAYTON 74, SYRACUSE 71
SYRACUSE — Layton outscored Syracuse 16-13 in the third quarter and made that margin stand up in a region road win.
Ethan Potter led all scorers with 25 points for Layton (6-5, 4-0 Region 1). Andrew Brown added 14 points and Preston Squire scored 13.
Connor Saunders paced Syracuse (3-10, 2-3) with 23 points. Brock Williams tallied 21 points and Brandon Clark added 17. Williams made four 3-pointers while Saunders and Clark each hit three treys.
ROY 58, NORTHRIDGE 48
LAYTON — Roy outscored Northridge 17-10 in the third quarter to spur a region road win.
Mason Thueson led Roy (5-5, 2-2 Region 1) with a game-high 19 points. Kobe Schriver added 15 points and three 3-pointers while Easton Bitton scored 14.
Sam Sivulich paced Northridge (3-11, 0-5) with 14 points. Bryson Durrant scored 13 points and Bryson McLaughlin tallied 12.
DAVIS 69, CLEARFIELD 25
KAYSVILLE — A 25-6 second quarter removed doubt from the result and 12 Davis players scored in a lopsided region contest.
Chance Trujillo led Davis (10-3, 5-0 Region 1) with 16 points. Austin Frasure scored 11 points and Colby Sims nine, and Henry Ihrig and Rex Sunderland each dished five assists. Sunderland added six steals.
Dawson Gardner totaled four points and four rebounds for Clearfield (0-9, 0-4). Braylen Carlson added four points.