SYRACUSE — Rachel Godfrey totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds as Syracuse High girls basketball outscored Murray 21-3 in the second quarter to claim a 62-34 home win over Murray on Wednesday night.

Bailey Sanders netted 16 points on two 3-pointers for Syracuse (3-0). Ambra Hacker added 10 points for the victors.

FARMINGTON 65, BRIGHTON 29

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Carly Warenski tallied a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Farmington won at Brighton.

Abigail Ferrell led all scorers with 15 points for Farmington (3-0). Delaney Baker scored 10.

MOUNTAIN RIDGE 51, NORTHRIDGE 48

LAYTON — Northridge was outscored 10-3 over the game’s final three minutes in a home loss to Mountain Ridge.

Kaylee Hess paced Northridge (1-2) with 11 points. Madison Hosino and Hali’a Mislang-Darden each scored eight points.

SKYLINE 55, CLEARFIELD 33

SALT LAKE CITY — Clearfield was outscored 32-20 in the second half in a road loss at Skyline.

Rachael Brown scored 16 points for Clearfield (0-2) with two 3-pointers while Miranda Mansfield netted 10 points.

SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED

Box Elder 58, Hillcrest 41

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROY 55, BEAR RIVER 46

ROY — Roy outlasted visiting Bear River in a non-region battle.

Mason Thueson and Kobe Schriver each netted 20 points to lead Roy (1-2). Thueson added nine rebounds.

Kace Jones led Bear River (3-1) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Jarret Giles added nine points.

BONNEVILLE 66, PARK CITY 40

PARK CITY — Caleb Nielson hit six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half to help Bonneville to a big win at Park City.

Nielsen led all scorers with 23 points, with 20 of them coming before halftime. Jarom Strate scored 12 and Luke Dixon added 11 with 3 treys for Bonneville (3-0).

NORTH SUMMIT 76, OGDEN 63

COALVILLE — North Summit got 22 points from Treyson Pace and 21 from Quinton Jones to pull away from Ogden in the second half.

Bret VanTassell led Ogden (1-2) with 16 points, Khol Gill scored 14 points and both hit four 3-pointers. Ozzy Norton added 10 points.

GREEN CANYON 70, BOX ELDER 65

BRIGHAM CITY — Reggie Greer scored 22 points and Jackson McKee added 14 as Box Elder (0-2) lost a close game at home.

WEST 43, CLEARFIELD 31

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield managed just nine field goals in a home loss to West.

Austin Mitchell led Clearfield (0-2) with seven points. Dawson Gardner and Grant Marker each scored five points.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Ben Lomond 75, Utah Military 31

