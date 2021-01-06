OGDEN — Ogden High boys basketball staged a late comeback to beat Mountain Crest 59-56 at home Wednesday night.
Trailing 56-52 late in the game, the Tigers (2-4) eventually took a 57-56 lead with under a minute left on a 3-pointer by Bret Van Tassell, assisted by Ozzy Norton.
The Tigers were down 56-54 and intercepted a long Mountain Crest inbounds pass before setting up for the 3-pointer. They trailed 19-13 after the first quarter, then clawed back to a 31-31 tie at halftime and 40-40 after three quarters.
Van Tassell led the way with 21 points and made five 3-pointers. Izzy Russell scored 11, all in the first half and the Tigers made 12 3-pointers as a team.
Ogden starts Region 10 play Friday at home against Tooele.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 53, MORGAN 43
Layton Christian (4-4) outscored Morgan 26-12 over the second and third quarters en route to a win.
Souleymane Barro led the Eagles with 22 points and Jerheim Elder scored 15.
Sam Hansen led Morgan (2-3) with 14 points and Branson Saunders scored 10.
UINTAH 54, BEN LOMOND 44
Kekoa Beard scored 18 points to lead Ben Lomond (2-8, 0-1 Region 10) in their region opener at Uintah. Ben Lomond was outscored 35-19 after halftime.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 51, SUMMIT ACADEMY 44
Luca Fontana scored 12 and Jerheim Elder had 11 in a Tuesday win for Layton Christian.
LONE PEAK 86, BOUNTIFUL 55
Austin Cooper led Bountiful (6-6) 14 points, while both Henry Smith and Wyatt Smith had 10 in a loss Tuesday.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Rockwell 69, St. Joseph 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Riverton 62, Box Elder 38