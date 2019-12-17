PLEASANT VIEW — Cache Clark hit a late 3-pointer to complete a comeback and give Weber High boys basketball a tight 66-63 win against visiting American Fork on Tuesday.
Cannon DeVries led Weber (5-2) with 19 points. Clarke scored 18 with two 3-pointers while Max Triplett added 12 points.
The Warriors outscored the Cavemen, the defending 6A state champions, 40-31 in the second half.
BEN LOMOND 56,
UINTAH 53 (OT)
VERNAL — Ryan Alvarez hit a late 3-pointer to give Ben Lomond (2-6, 1-0 Region 10) a win in its Region 10 opener.
Mason Buck led the Scots with 16 points, Zhane Espinoza scored 13, Alvarez had four steals with two 3-pointers and Kekoa Beard pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Scots shot 4 of 4 from the foul line in overtime.
LAYTON 101,
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 62
LAYTON — Layton took a 31-13 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a big win at Layton Christian.
Boston Painter led the Lancers (7-0) with 21 points. Ethan Potter scored 17, Tanner Kofoed added 16 with three 3-pointers and Preston Squire tallied 15 points with two treys.
Dominique Ramkison led all scorers with 26 points for Layton Christian (2-3).
David Dong added 12 points with two 3-pointers for the Eagles.
GREEN CANYON 68, OGDEN 45
OGDEN — After trailing 31-21 at the half, Ogden was outscored 19-10 in the third quarter in a home loss to Green Canyon.
DJ Frye led the Tigers (2-5) with 19 points while Isaiah Coria added 18.
BEAR RIVER 55, COTTONWOOD 39
MURRAY — After a low-scoring first three quarters, Bear River exploded for 20 points in the final frame in a win at Cottonwood.
Ren Fonnesbeck led the Bears (6-0) with 18 points and Mark Huber scored 17. Bear River led 23-14 at the half.
SKY VIEW 61,
BONNEVILLE 58
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sky View outscored Bonneville 24-15 in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Citte scored 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Bonneville (4-4).
Jarom Strate scored 15 points, Matt Tesch had 12 and Luke Dixon added nine on three 3-pointers.
DAVIS 66,
PLEASANT GROVE 48
PLEASANT GROVE — Trevan Leonhardt had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists to lead Davis (6-0) to a big road win.
The Darts outscored Pleasant Grove 42-23 in the second half and shot 51% from the field in the game.
Rex Sunderland led Davis with 15 points and Dylan Perrenoud scored 11 off the bench.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLEARFIELD 44,
SKYLINE 41
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield girls basketball outscored Skyline 18-8 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.
Miranda Mansfield scored 12 points with two 3-pointers for the Falcons (3-4) and Brooke Watson added 11 points.
UINTAH 40,
BEN LOMOND 21
VERNAL — Ben Lomond trailed 22-11 at the half in a loss at Uintah in both teams’ region opener.
Hayden Abbott led the Scots (1-5, 0-1 Region 10) with seven points and five rebounds.
WATERFORD 55,
UTAH MILITARY 6
SANDY — Adi Felix scored all six points for Utah Military Academy (2-5, 0-2 Region 17) in the third quarter in a region loss at Waterford.
ROY 53, CYPRUS 34
ROY — Sha’Keria Joiner scored a game-high 15 points with three 3-pointers to lead Roy to a home win over Cyprus.
Bailey Hill and Breanna Bramwell each tallied 10 points for Roy (4-3), who led 29-11 at the half.
OGDEN 46,
MOUNTAIN CREST 38
OGDEN — Ogden took a 23-16 lead into halftime and made it stand up in a home win over Mountain Crest.
Freshman Ashley Christensen led the Tigers (4-2) with 11 points and Juliann Stein scored 10.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Layton 72, Park City 47
Green Canyon 70, Box Elder 25
Standard-Examiner sports reporter Patrick Carr contributed to this story.