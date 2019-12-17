PLEASANT VIEW — Cache Clark hit a late 3-pointer to complete a comeback and give Weber High boys basketball a tight 66-63 win against visiting American Fork on Tuesday.

Cannon DeVries led Weber (5-2) with 19 points. Clarke scored 18 with two 3-pointers while Max Triplett added 12 points.

The Warriors outscored the Cavemen, the defending 6A state champions, 40-31 in the second half.

BEN LOMOND 56,

UINTAH 53 (OT)

VERNAL — Ryan Alvarez hit a late 3-pointer to give Ben Lomond (2-6, 1-0 Region 10) a win in its Region 10 opener.

Mason Buck led the Scots with 16 points, Zhane Espinoza scored 13, Alvarez had four steals with two 3-pointers and Kekoa Beard pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Scots shot 4 of 4 from the foul line in overtime.

LAYTON 101,

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 62

LAYTON — Layton took a 31-13 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a big win at Layton Christian.

Boston Painter led the Lancers (7-0) with 21 points. Ethan Potter scored 17, Tanner Kofoed added 16 with three 3-pointers and Preston Squire tallied 15 points with two treys.

Dominique Ramkison led all scorers with 26 points for Layton Christian (2-3).

David Dong added 12 points with two 3-pointers for the Eagles.

GREEN CANYON 68, OGDEN 45

OGDEN — After trailing 31-21 at the half, Ogden was outscored 19-10 in the third quarter in a home loss to Green Canyon.

DJ Frye led the Tigers (2-5) with 19 points while Isaiah Coria added 18.

BEAR RIVER 55, COTTONWOOD 39

MURRAY — After a low-scoring first three quarters, Bear River exploded for 20 points in the final frame in a win at Cottonwood.

Ren Fonnesbeck led the Bears (6-0) with 18 points and Mark Huber scored 17. Bear River led 23-14 at the half.

SKY VIEW 61,

BONNEVILLE 58

WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sky View outscored Bonneville 24-15 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Citte scored 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Bonneville (4-4).

Jarom Strate scored 15 points, Matt Tesch had 12 and Luke Dixon added nine on three 3-pointers.

DAVIS 66,

PLEASANT GROVE 48

PLEASANT GROVE — Trevan Leonhardt had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists to lead Davis (6-0) to a big road win.

The Darts outscored Pleasant Grove 42-23 in the second half and shot 51% from the field in the game.

Rex Sunderland led Davis with 15 points and Dylan Perrenoud scored 11 off the bench.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLEARFIELD 44,

SKYLINE 41

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield girls basketball outscored Skyline 18-8 in the fourth quarter for a comeback win.

Miranda Mansfield scored 12 points with two 3-pointers for the Falcons (3-4) and Brooke Watson added 11 points.

UINTAH 40,

BEN LOMOND 21

VERNAL — Ben Lomond trailed 22-11 at the half in a loss at Uintah in both teams’ region opener.

Hayden Abbott led the Scots (1-5, 0-1 Region 10) with seven points and five rebounds.

WATERFORD 55,

UTAH MILITARY 6

SANDY — Adi Felix scored all six points for Utah Military Academy (2-5, 0-2 Region 17) in the third quarter in a region loss at Waterford.

ROY 53, CYPRUS 34

ROY — Sha’Keria Joiner scored a game-high 15 points with three 3-pointers to lead Roy to a home win over Cyprus.

Bailey Hill and Breanna Bramwell each tallied 10 points for Roy (4-3), who led 29-11 at the half.

OGDEN 46,

MOUNTAIN CREST 38

OGDEN — Ogden took a 23-16 lead into halftime and made it stand up in a home win over Mountain Crest.

Freshman Ashley Christensen led the Tigers (4-2) with 11 points and Juliann Stein scored 10.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Layton 72, Park City 47

Green Canyon 70, Box Elder 25

Standard-Examiner sports reporter Patrick Carr contributed to this story.

