ROY — Weber High boys basketball outscored Roy 20-12 in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter Roy rally to take a 59-58 region road win Friday night.
Max Tripplett led all scorers with 22 points for Weber (11-8, 6-6 Region 1). Cache Clark added 11 points.
Kobe Schriver led Roy (6-13, 3-9) with 17 points on five 3-pointers. Justin Kirkland had 15 points, Andrew Foit added 11 and Easton Bitton scored 10 points.
BONNEVILLE 55, BOUNTIFUL 51
BOUNTIFUL — Bonneville led 26-18 at the half, then held off a Bountiful rally for a region road win.
Jordan Citte led Bonneville (7-11, 3-5 Region 5) with 14 points and Luke Dixon added 11. Citte and Dixon each hit three 3-pointers.
Robert Wahley led all scorers with 25 points for Bountiful (13-9, 6-2). Camron Chism added 11 points on two 3-pointers.
FREMONT 71, SYRACUSE 46
PLAIN CITY — Fremont raced to a 38-19 halftime lead to notch another region win.
Dallin Hall led Fremont (18-2, 10-2 Region 1) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Baylor Harrop added 22 points on four 3-pointers and Tige Voorhees scored 10 points.
Ty Burke scored 13 points to lead Syracuse (5-15, 3-9).
OGDEN 62, UINTAH 55
OGDEN — Ogden led 30-20 at the half in a region win over Uintah.
DJ Frye led Ogden (4-15, 2-8 Region 10) with 18 points. Isaiah Coria added 16 points and Austin Richards scored 12.
NORTHRIDGE 66, CLEARFIELD 50
CLEARFIELD — Northridge consistently expanded its lead through the first three quarters to win at Clearfield.
Trey Simms led Northridge (3-16, 2-10 Region 1) with 21 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Colby Browning added 11 points and six rebounds, and Sam Sivulich dished five assists.
Kaden Swanson totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, and Grayson Banks added 12 points for Clearfield (5-14, 3-9).
FARMINGTON 58, BOX ELDER 55
BRIGHAM CITY — Collin Chandler scored 18 points to lead Farmington (15-6, 6-2 Region 5) to a win over Box Elder. McKay Thomsen added 16 points on three 3-pointers and Truman Hendry scored 13 points.
Riley Dahlgren led all scorers with 26 points and five 3-pointers for Box Elder (10-9, 2-6). Parker Buchanan added 22 points.
BEAR RIVER 69, MOUNTAIN CREST 57
GARLAND — Ren Fonnesbeck hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 34 points as Bear River (12-8, 3-5 Region 11) downed Mountain Crest. Mark Huber added 15 points.
WOODS CROSS 84, VIEWMONT 70
WOODS CROSS — Jake Howe poured in 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds as Woods Cross outpaced Viewmont.
Howe led six Woods Cross (15-5, 6-2 Region 5) players in double figures. Quaid Knell scored 13 points, Alec Dimick scored 12, and each of Elliot Spencer, Davis Creer and Cort Richards totaled 10 points. Creer added seven assists and Knell had five.
Brash Emery led Viewmont (6-15, 1-7) with 21 points. Micah Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, Gavin Chowen 12 points and four assists, and Henry Morris 10 points and seven rebounds.
CEDAR VALLEY 54, BEN LOMOND 42
OGDEN — Ben Lomond fell behind 28-15 at the half in a region loss to Cedar Valley.
Mason Buck led Ben Lomond (6-14, 4-7 Region 10) with 18 points. Garet Rentmeister added 13.
ST. JOSEPH 62, UTAH MILITARY 53
OGDEN — St. Joseph Catholic High led 18-17 after one quarter, then outscored Utah Military Academy 21-6 in the second quarter in a region win.
Stockton Buckway led all scorers with 31 points and five rebounds for St. Joseph (8-9, 6-6 Region 17). CJ Kierejewski added 15 points and five boards while Sayveon Armstrong scored nine points.
Natarius Smith led UMA (4-15, 1-11) with 18 points and Jame Summers added 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 42, LAYTON 29
KAYSVILLE — Davis outscored Layton 23-9 in the second half on the way to a region win.
Kylee Mabry netted a game-high 18 points for Davis (15-4, 8-4 Region 1). Callie Tolman scored 10.
Jayden Seegmiller had 12 points to pace Layton (9-9, 7-9).
CLEARFIELD 57, NORTHRIDGE 56 (OT)
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield outscored Northridge 13-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then held on in extra time to claim a region win
Makailey Cregger scored a game-high 19 points on three 3-pointers for Clearfield (4-15, 2-10 Region 1). Emily Soto added 11 points.
Kaitlin Clark led Northridge (3-16, 2-10) with 16 points and Madison Hosino scored 10.
WEBER 37, ROY 25
ROY — Roy led 23-18 after three quarters but Weber went on a 19-2 run throughout the final frame for a region road win.
Katie Nye led Weber (6-13, 6-6 Region 1) with 10 points. Jazmyn Bennett and MaKaylee Nye each hauled in seven rebounds. AnaLyn Capener added five assists.
Kennley Bradley, Sha’Kyra Joiner and Sha’Keria Joiner each scored six points for Roy (6-13, 1-11).
FARMINGTON 62, BOX ELDER 48
BRIGHAM CITY — Farmington clinched a share of the Region 5 title with a road win at Box Elder.
Valerie Kunzler paced Farmington (17-2, 8-0 Region 5) with 17 points. Delaney Baker netted 14 points, Brooklyn Perkins added 13 and Abigail Ferrell scored 11.
Tegan Mecham had 17 points for Box Elder (8-12, 3-5) and Annika Quayle scored 14 points..
VIEWMONT 46, WOODS CROSS 35
WOODS CROSS — Anna Mackay and Kaylie Smith each scored 10 points to lead Viewmont to a region win at Woods Cross.
Mackay and Hayley Maxwell hauled in four rebounds apiece for Viewmont (10-9, 6-2 Region 5).
Liz Howley scored a game-high 12 points for Woods Cross (10-9, 3-5). Angie Michaelis scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds.
BOUNTIFUL 42, BONNEVILLE 35
BOUNTIFUL — Emrie Satuala led all scorers with 14 points for Bountiful (8-12, 3-5 Region 5) in a win over Bonneville. Lizzie McConkie added 10 points and Brooklyn Taylor added nine.
Laura Lindquist led Bonneville (6-12, 1-7) with nine points. Annie Degroot added seven.
UINTAH 59, OGDEN 30
OGDEN — Ogden trailed 28-8 at the half in a region loss to Uintah.
Grace Pulley led Ogden (7-13, 3-7 Region 10) with nine points and five rebounds. Caitlin Richardson scored eight points on two 3-pointers.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 42, ROWLAND HALL 32
SALT LAKE CITY — Layton Christian completed a perfect region season with a win at Rowland Hall.
Mia Jones led LCA (19-4, 12-0 Region 17) with 18 points and Patricia Ramirez added 12.
The Eagles will find out their playoff seed on Saturday.
ST. JOSEPH 35, UTAH MILITARY 13
OGDEN — St. Joseph outscored Utah Military Academy 21-0 across the second and third quarters in a region win.
Sarah Snell scored a game-high 21 points for St. Joseph (10-9, 6-6 Region 17). Isabella Felix added five points.
Mikayla Faulkner led UMA (2-18, 0-12) with three points.