PLEASANT VIEW — Weber High girls basketball ran out to a 30-10 halftime led in a Friday home win over West (1-4) to pick up their second win of the season.
Katelyn Butler led Weber (2-1) with 12 points. Kira Coleman scored 11 points and Gwen Cheney added eight.
BOX ELDER 52, CLEARFIELD 41
CLEARFIELD — Box Elder outscored Clearfield 18-8 in the third quarter to take control in a road win.
Tegan Mecham and Kailee Talbot each scored 10 points for Box Elder (2-0). Kaitlyn Wight added nine points.
Haylie Robbins led all scorers with 12 points for Clearfield (0-3). Miranda Mansfield and Rachael Brown each scored nine points.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 48, BEAR RIVER 41
PRESTON, Idaho — Layton Christian outscored Bear River 17-10 in the fourth quarter to grab a win at Preston High School.
Patricia Ramirez led Layton Christian (4-1) with 15 points. Mina Sevgin added 11 points. LCA faces Pocatello (Idaho) on Saturday to finish tournament play.
Olivia Taylor led all scorers with 22 points for Bear River (1-3). Ella Goldman added 12. The Bears will face Marsh Valley (Idaho) on Saturday.
CORNER CANYON 39, ROY 36
WASHINGTON TERRACE — A 3-point shot at the buzzer was barely long as Roy (2-1) fell to Corner Canyon in a game at Bonneville High.
Lauryn Brimhall scored 12 points to lead the Royals and Saige Nielsen added eight.
TIMPVIEW 58, BOUNTIFUL 55
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful trailed Timpview 17-12 after one quarter and could not overcome that deficit in a home loss.
Emrie Satuala led Bountiful (2-1) with 22 points while Lizzy McConkie scored 11.
OGDEN 50, PARK CITY 34
PARK CITY — Ogden used a 31-17 second half to pull away from Park City.
Caitlin Richardson led Odgen (2-2) with 11 points. Lucy Ballard had 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 55, WOODS CROSS 38
LEHI — Davis outscored Woods Cross 21-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win in the Skyridge High Tournament.
Colby Sims led Davis (1-2) with 18 points on a 6-of-10 effort from downtown. Chance Trujillo added 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Rex Sunderland scored 10 points.
Alex Earl scored 13 points, and Mason Bendinger totaled 12 points and eight rebounds, for Woods Cross (1-2).
BEAR RIVER 59, COTTONWOOD 57 (OT)
MURRAY — Cottonwood (2-3) outscored Bear River 11-2 over the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime, but the Bears responded with a 7-5 advantage in extra time to grab a road win.
Kace Jones led all scorers with 27 points for Bear River (4-1). Chase Adams added nine. The Bears dished out 19 assists and had 10 steals.
NORTHRIDGE 51, OGDEN 27
OGDEN — Northridge outscored Ogden 17-3 in the third quarter to turn a 28-17 halftime lead into a 45-20 cushion going into the fourth quarter.
Sam Sivulich led all scorers with 22 points and three 3-pointers for Northridge (2-0). Jack Terry added eight points.
Kohl Gill led Ogden (1-3) with seven points and Ozzy Norton scored six.
TIMPVIEW 59, LAYTON 50
AMERICAN FORK — Timpview rallied past Layton with a 23-12 fourth quarter in the Elite 8 Tournament at American Fork High School.
Ethan Potter scored 27 points for Layton (1-2).
HURRICANE 42, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 40
AMERICAN FORK — Layton Christian’s (2-3) second-half comeback fell short after trailing 23-14 at halftime. Souleymane Barro scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting with eight rebounds. Jerheim Elder added 10 points.
DIXIE 73, VIEWMONT 60
AMERICAN FORK — Defending 4A state champion Dixie led by 11 at halftime and shot 58.5% from the field.
Brash Emery scored 18 points, Scott Noel had 11 off the bench and Dawson Kearns added 10 for the Vikings (1-3).
LOGAN 51, BONNEVILLE 44
LOGAN — Bonneville fell behind 21-11 after one quarter and could not climb the hill in a road loss at Logan (3-1).
Carson Jones led Bonneville (3-1) with 16 points. Chance Redd scored nine.
TIMPANOGOS 79, BEN LOMOND 59
OGDEN — Ben Lomond was outscored 23-14 in a pivotal second quarter in a home loss to Timpanogos (3-2).
Caleb Alexander hit five 3-pointers on the way to 19 points to lead Ben Lomond (1-4). Kekoa Beard scored 17 points with five treys.
PROVO 50, BOX ELDER 41
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder trailed 12-6 after the first quarter and could get no closer in a home loss to Provo (2-1).
Reggie Greer led Box Elder (0-2) with 12 points. Cooper Sutton and Jackson McKee each scored eight points.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Park City 61, Morgan 54