LAYTON — Weber High boys basketball outscored Northridge 19-14 in the third quarter take a 40-31 lead heading into the final frame, claiming a 51-48 region road win Friday night at Northridge.
Calvin Fisher led Weber (3-6, 1-1 Region 1) with 14 points and two 3-pointers. Ryker Chatelain added 13 points.
Sam Sivulich paced Northridge (3-8, 0-2) with a game-high 15 points and two treys. Bryson Durrant scored 13 points and Bryson Mclaughlin added 10.
SYRACUSE 71, CLEARFIELD 38
CLEARFIELD — Syracuse led 42-23 at the half in a region road win at Clearfield.
Brock Williams led all scorers with 17 points on four 3-pointers for Syracuse (3-7, 2-0 Region 1). Connor Saunders added 12 points with two treys and five rebounds. Kaden Ericksen and Noah Braegger each scored nine points. The Titans made 13 3-pointers.
Dawson Hittle led Clearfield (0-7, 0-2) with nine points. DJ Clermont added seven.
TOOELE 37, OGDEN 32
OGDEN — Tooele outscored Ogden 14-7 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tigers in a region opener.
Ozzy Norton paced Ogden (2-5, 0-1 Region 10) with 12 points. Jake Blodgett added seven.
STANSBURY 66, BEN LOMOND 36
STANSBURY PARK — Ben Lomond trailed 26-19 at the half in a region loss at Stansbury.
Kekoa Beard scored 14 points for Ben Lomond (2-10, 0-3 Region 10) and Ryan Alverez added seven.
LCA 106, ST. JOSEPH 16
LAYTON — Five players scored in double figures as Layton Christian crushed St. Joseph (0-4, 0-2).
Luca Fontana led LCA (5-4, 2-0 Region 17) with 25 points and seven 3-pointers. Jerheim Elder scored 15 points, Souleymane Barro and Sammy Ishiwie scored 12, and Akeel Felix added 11. LCA made 16 3-pointers and led 67-6 at halftime.
CJ Kierejewski scored six points to lead St. Joseph (0-4, 0-2).
APA-WV 81, UTAH MILITARY 67
RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy led 38-34 at the half but couldn’t keep up with American Prep Academy-West Valley after halftime to open region play.
Natarius Smith scored 18 points for UMA (2-5, 0-1 Region 17). Zachary Kofroth and Brandon Boseman tallied 15 points each and James Summers added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAYTON 49, ROY 42
LAYTON — Layton outscored Roy 20-13 in the fourth quarter to break a 29-29 tie and claim a region win.
Hailey Cuppett paced Layton (2-3, 2-0 Region 1) with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Kamryn Moore added eight points.
Saige Nielsen scored a game-high 20 points for Roy (4-4, 0-2), with four 3-pointers. Loryn Brimhall scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
NORTHRIDGE 49, WEBER 40
PLEASANT VIEW — Northridge led 22-17 at the half, then outscored Weber 15-6 in the third quarter to pull away in a region road win.
Madison Hosino led Northridge (2-7, 1-1 Region 1) with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Kate Tueller added 11 points, including going 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Jazmyn Bennett led all scorers with 14 points for Weber (3-6, 0-2). Lexy Shaw scored 10 points.
LCA 73, ST. JOSEPH 22
LAYTON — Layton Christian led 35-8 at the half and outscored St. Joseph 27-9 in the third quarter for a big region win.
Patricia Ramirez paced Layton Christian (6-1, 2-0 Region 17) with a game-high 21 points on three 3-pointers. Mina Sevgen and Mia Jones each scored 14 points.
Sarah Snell scored 15 points for St. Joseph (1-5, 0-2) and Lexy Bombela scored the other seven.
RICHFIELD 57, MORGAN 47
MORGAN — Morgan led 9-6 after the first quarter, but was outscored 27-8 in the second frame in a home loss to Richfield (9-2).
Alyvia Jaffa scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Morgan (4-6). Alex Trussell and Janel Blazzard each scored 13 points. Blazzard led the Trojans with four assists and three steals.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Westlake 51, Woods Cross 21
Sugar-Salem 60, Bear River 28