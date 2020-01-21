CLEARFIELD — Weber High girls basketball outscored Clearfield 18-9 in the second quarter in a 48-37 region road win Tuesday.
Lexy Shaw led Weber (3-11, 3-4 Region 1) with 17 points. Jazmyn Bennett added 12 points and five rebounds. The Warriors shot 18 of 23 at the free-throw line.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (3-11, 1-6) with 15 points. Emily Soto added nine points.
FREMONT 75, LAYTON 40
PLAIN CITY — Timea Gardiner scored 28 points and Emma Calvert scored 24 to keep Fremont (14-2, 7-0 Region 1) unbeaten in region play.
Gardiner scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Silverwolves jumped to a 22-4 lead. Calvert scored eight points in each of the second and third quarters.
Kamryn Moore led Layton (6-7, 4-3) with 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
SYRACUSE 61, ROY 27
SYRACUSE — Syracuse took a 35-14 advantage at the half and outscored Roy 22-2 in the third quarter in a region win.
Baylee Sanders led all scorers with 15 points on five 3-pointers for Syracuse (12-2, 6-1 Region 1). Rachel Godfrey tallied 14 points and seven rebounds while Whitney Sorensen added 11 points and five rebounds.
Autumn Litster led Roy (5-9, 0-7) with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Kenna Conley added seven points.
DAVIS 46,
NORTHRIDGE 26
KAYSVILLE — Davis took a 28-9 lead into the break in a region win over Northridge.
Callie Tolman scored a game-high 16 points for Davis (12-2, 5-2 Region 1) and Kylee Mabry added 10.
Kate Tueller led Northridge (3-11, 2-5) with six points.
STANSBURY 39,
OGDEN 32
OGDEN — Ogden led 23-21 going into halftime but was outscored 10-4 in the pivotal third quarter in a region loss to Stansbury
Ashley Christensen led Ogden (5-11, 1-5 Region 10) with eight points and Juliann Stein added six.
JUAN DIEGO 65,
BEN LOMOND 21
OGDEN — Ben Lomond was held to seven points in the second half in a region loss to Juan Diego.
Janessa Coleman led Ben Lomond (1-13, 0-6 Region 10) with 15 points. Hayden Abbott added seven points and five rebounds.
ST. JOSEPH 50,
UTAH MILITARY 27
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph outscored Utah Military Academy 15-1 in the second quarter to take a 24-6 lead into the locker room on the way to a region win.
Sarah Snell scored a game-high 22 points for St. Joseph (7-6, 3-3 Region 17). Bailey Criswell and Katie Sugiyama each added nine points.
Josie Jacobsen led UMA (2-11, 0-6) with seven points and Adison Felix scored six.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 58, MORGAN 54 (OT)
SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan trailed 30-19 at the half, then fought back to force overtime in a loss at Judge Memorial.
Alex Trussell led Morgan (10-8, 4-1 Region 13) with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Quyncee Dorius added 10 points and nine rebounds
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 58, ROWLAND HALL 32
LAYTON — Layton Christian scored 20 points in the third quarter to take control in a region win over Rowland Hall.
Paticia Ramirez led LCA (13-4, 1-5 Region 17) with 17 points. Cati Crespi scored 13 points and Mia Jones added 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEBER 48, CLEARFIELD 46
CLEARFIELD — Weber erased a 30-14 halftime deficit and came back to beat Clearfield.
Cannon DeVries led Weber (8-6, 3-4 Region 1) with 14 points. Max Triplett added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Short scored 10 points.
Grayson Banks totaled 15 points and nine rebounds for Clearfield (3-11, 1-6). Zach Gravley added nine points and five assists.
DAVIS 70,
NORTHRIDGE 57
KAYSVILLE — Davis took a 14-6 lead after one quarter and beat Northridge.
Spencer Vernon totaled nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Davis (13-1, 6-1 Region 1). Jake Sampson scored 13 points, Jax Pearce 12 and Dylan Perrenoud 11.
Trey Simms led Northridge (2-12, 1-6) with 13 points, Sam Sivulich scored 11 points and Caleb Zaelit added 10.
SYRACUSE 73, ROY 52
SYRACUSE — Syracuse sprinted to a 22-9 lead after one quarter in a region win over Roy.
Connor Saunders led Syracuse (4-11, 2-5 Region 1) with 21 points on three 3-pointers and eight rebounds. Ty Burke added 16 points, four assists and two steals. Ethan Ramirez shot 3 of 3 from behind the arc for nine points.
No stats were reported for Roy (6-8, 3-4).
FARMINGTON 68, BONNEVILLE 45
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Farmington took a 26-12 lead at the break in a region road win at Bonneville.
Truman Hendry led all scorers with 19 points for Farmington (11-5, 2-1 Region 5). Max Walton and Collin Chandler each scored 14.
Jordan Citte paced Bonneville (4-9, 0-3) with 17 points. Luke Dixon scored eight.
BOX ELDER 85,
WOODS CROSS 75
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder outscored the Woods Cross 25-15 in the third quarter to take control in a region win.
Parker Buchanan scored a game-high 29 points for Box Elder (9-5, 1-2 Region 5). Jaron McKee tallied 21 points with two 3-pointers, Jarom Watson hit six treys on the way to 21 points and Riley Dahlgren scored 12.
Elliot Spencer led Woods Cross (11-4, 2-1) with 25 points on four 3-pointers. Jacob Howe added 17 points with three treys and Davis Creer tallied 13 points with three 3-pointers.
BOUNTIFUL 59, VIEWMONT 50
BOUNTIFUL — Camron Chism poured in 35 points to lead Bountiful to a region win.
Chism shot 12 of 21 overall and 6 of 10 from the 3-point line for Bountiful (10-7, 3-0 Region 5). Rob Whaley added nine points and five rebounds.
Micah Johnson totaled 13 points and eight rebounds for Viewmont (6-10, 1-2). Henry Morris added 12 points and six rebounds.
JUAN DIEGO 67,
BEN LOMOND 35
OGDEN — Ben Lomond was outscored 25-9 in the third quarter in a home loss to Juan Diego.
Thailen Pinkerton led Ben Lomond (4-9, 2-4 Region 10) with nine points and Mason Buck added six. Garet Rentmeister scored four points.
STANSBURY 72, OGDEN 53
OGDEN — Ogden trailed 36-24 at the half and could get no closer in a region loss to Stansbury.
DJ Frye led Ogden (3-12, 0-5 Region 10) with 15 points. Austin Richards added 10 points with two 3-pointers.
ST. JOSEPH 79,
UTAH MILITARY 61
RIVERDALE — St. Joseph outscored Utah Military Academy 22-13 in the second quarter to take control in a region road win.
CJ Kierejewski led all scorers with 30 points for St. Joseph (4-7, 2-3 Region 17). Stockton Buckway added 23 points and Sayveon Armstrong scored 16.
James Summers led UMA (3-10, 0-6) with 22 points. Natarius Smith tallied nine.