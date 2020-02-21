BOUNTIFUL — Rob Whaley racked up 38 points as No. 10 seed Bountiful High boys basketball defeated No. 26 Park City 80-64 for a 5A second-round win Friday night.
Camron Chism added 18 points and Austin Cooper scored 14 for Bountiful. Chism and Cooper each hit four 3-pointers.
Bountiful exploded for 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to run away in the fourth quarter.
Bountiful will face No. 2 Springville in the quarterfinals at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the University of Utah.
FREMONT 75, RIVERTON 45
PLAIN CITY — No. 2 seed Fremont led 40-19 at the half in a 6A second-round romp over 18-seed Riverton (12-13).
Baylor Harrop led Fremont (20-3) with 17 points. Dallin Hall tallied 13, Mitch Stratford netted 11 points with three 3-pointers and Kipp Calder scored 10. Ten Silverwolves scored on the night.
Fremont next faces No. 10 West Jordan (17-7) in the quarterfinals at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the University of Utah.
WOODS CROSS 62,
BOX ELDER 50
WOODS CROSS — No. 3 Woods Cross used a 14-6 advantage in the second quarter to outdistance region foe and No. 19 seed Box Elder in a 5A second-round contest.
Davis Creer and Quaid Knell each scored 16 points to pace Woods Cross (18-5). Tyler Roberts added 12 points in the win.
Parker Buchanan led Box Elder (11-12) with 19 points and Jaron McKee scored 15.
Woods Cross advances to play No. 6 Orem (18-7) in the 5A quarterfinals in a game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the University of Utah.
SOUTH SEVIER 58, MORGAN 56
TAYLORSVILLE — No. 6 seed Morgan trailed 45-39 after three quarters and nearly pulled off a comeback in a 3A consolation-round loss to 10-seed South Sevier (11-12).
Andrew Russell led Morgan (13-10) with 20 points on six 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and four assists. Carter Thackeray pitched in eight points and Sam Hansen dished out six assists.
PAROWAN 61,
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 51
RICHFIELD — No. 14 Layton Christian was outscored 19-8 in a decisive third quarter in a 2A consolation-round loss to No. 2 Parowan (16-8) in a rematch of last season’s 2A title game.
David Dong led LCA with 16 points. Barro Solumayne, Xue Kong and Fernando Carvalho each scored eight points. The Eagles end the season with a 13-16 record.
SCORES, STATS
NOT REPORTED
5A: No. 8 Farmington 77, No. 9 Alta 75
4A: No. 8 Hurricane 81, No. 9 Bear River 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MORGAN 53, SAN JUAN 48
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 7 seed Morgan held 11-seed San Juan (12-12) to five points in the second quarter, turning a 17-13 deficit into a 23-22 halftime lead, then pulled away in the fourth quarter to advance in the 3A state tournament consolation round.
Sydney Cragun led Morgan (15-11) with 17 points on three 3-pointers, five steals and three assists. Ashlyn Morrell hauled in 10 rebounds to go with her 15 points. Quincee Dorius added nine points, four boards and three steals.
The Trojans will face No. 5 seed Carbon, who beat No. 8 Manti 68-37, for fifth place at 10 a.m. Saturday.