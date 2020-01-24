BOUNTIFUL — Van Price reached career win No. 501, passing Ogden High’s Phil Russell for the most coaching wins all-time in Utah high school girls basketball, as Farmington High beat Viewmont 68-47 on Friday night.
Valerie Kunzler led all scorers with 20 points on four 3-pointers for Farmington (13-2, 4-0 Region 5). Delaney Baker added 11 points.
Grace McKay paced Viewmont (7-8, 3-1) with 13 points and Karlia Gunnell scored 10.
FREMONT 83, ROY 18
PLAIN CITY — Fremont sprinted to a 27-1 lead after one quarter and cruised to a region win over Roy
Emma Calvert netted a game-high 19 points for Fremont (15-2, 8-0 Region 1). Mia Austin poured in 15 points, Halle Duft tallied 13, Timea Gardiner had 11 and Maggie Mendelson scored 10 points.
Bailey Hill and Sha’kyra Joiner each scored six points for Roy (5-10, 0-8).
SYRACUSE 54, NORTHRIDGE 24
SYRACUSE — Syracuse led 25-9 at the half and outscored Northridge 12-4 in the final frame of a region win.
Baylee Sanders paced Syracuse (13-2, 7-1 Region 1) with 13 points and four assists, making three 3-pointers. Gracie Sorenson tallied 10 points and nine rebounds while Rainee Schenck added nine points and three assists.
Kaitlin Clark led Northridge (3-12, 2-6) with eight points. Jaylene Stott and Madison Hosino scored six points apiece.
DAVIS 49, WEBER 39
PLEASANT VIEW — Davis scored the final 10 points to break a 39-39 tie and grab a region win at Weber.
Kylee Mabry led all scorers with 14 points for Davis (13-2, 6-2 Region 1). Hannah Loveland and Annie Pitcher each added nine points.
Jazmyn Bennett paced Weber (3-12, 3-5) with 12 points while Kira Coleman scored seven points. MaKylee Nye had 10 rebounds and six points.
LAYTON 52, CLEARFIELD 50 (OT)
LAYTON — Clearfield outscored Layton 12-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where the Lancers prevailed to pick up a region win.
Hailey Cuppett led all scorers with 23 points on three 3-pointers for Layton (7-7, 5-3 Region 1). Cierra Bonham tallied 11 points.
Miranda Mansfield led Clearfield (3-12, 1-7) with 14 points and two 3-pointers. Makailey Creggor and Brooke Watson each added eight points
BOX ELDER 48, BONNEVILLE 38
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Box Elder used a 13-5 second quarter advantage to take control in a region road win at Bonneville.
Jacie Anderson led all scorers with 17 points on two 3-pointers for Box Elder (8-8, 3-1 Region 5). Ashlyn Reeder added nine points.
Mia Jensen led Bonneville (5-9, 0-4) with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Courtnie Porter scored seven points.
WOODS CROSS 49, BOUNTIFUL 45
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful led 26-18 at the half but Woods Cross completed a comeback with a 14-7 advantage in the final frame.
Taylor Jackson scored a game-high 17 points for Woods Cross (8-7, 1-3 Region 5). Gracie Browning netted 15 points while Taylor Evans added 10.
Brooklyn Taylor scored 15 points to pace Bountiful (6-10, 1-3), Lizzie McConkie and Sarah Stevens each added seven points.
OGDEN 50, TOOELE 38
OGDEN — Tooele led 22-14 at the half but Ogden used a 23-10 third-quarter advantage in the third quarter to take the lead for good in a region win.
Caitlin Richardson and Ashley Christensen each scored 11 points for Ogden (6-11, 2-5 Region 10). Richardson hit two 3-pointers and dished out four assists. Christensen pulled down seven rebounds.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Rockwell 51, Utah Military 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 57, WEBER 36
PLEASANT VIEW — Davis used a 15-5 first-quarter advantage to beat Weber.
Trevan Leonhardt racked up 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds and six steals for Davis (14-1, 7-1 Region 1). Jake Sampson scored 16 points on four 3-pointers. Vernon Spencer totaled six rebounds and five assists.
Cannon DeVries scored 15 points to lead Weber (8-7, 3-5). Max Triplett totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.
LAYTON 74, CLEARFIELD 48
LAYTON — Layton used a 21-8 lead after one quarter to win a region game at Clearfield.
Ethan Potter totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds for Layton (14-1, 7-1 Region 1). Jacob Randall added 20 points. The Lancers shot 30 of 60 from the field.
Grayson Banks scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Clearfield (3-12, 1-7).
FREMONT 79, ROY 39
PLAIN CITY — Roy led 16-15 after one quarter, then Fremont outscored the Royals 64-25 over the final three quarters for a region win.
Tige Voorhees and Dallin Hall each scored 20 points for Fremont (15-1, 7-1 Region 1). Hall hit five 3-pointers.
Easton Bitton led Roy (6-7, 3-5) with 15 points. Justin Kirkland added nine points.
SYRACUSE 76, NORTHRIDGE 67
SYRACUSE — Syracuse took a 23-14 lead after one quarter and made that lead hold up for a region win over Northridge.
Ty Burke scored a game-high 26 points for Syracuse (5-11, 3-5 Region 1). Connor Saunders added 25 points. The Titans shot 15 of 20 on free throws in the fourth quarter.
Trey Simms led Northridge (2-13, 1-7) with 22 points. Colby Browning added 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line.
FARMINGTON 59, VIEWMONT 51
BOUNTIFUL — Collin Chandler shot 10 of 12 from the foul line, scoring 19 points to lead Farmington to a region road win.
Truman Hendry scored 10 points for Farmington (12-5, 3-1 Region 5). Max Walton added nine points and nine rebounds.
Gavin Chowen scored 21 points to lead Viewmont (6-11, 1-3). Micah Johnson and Brash Emery each totaled nine points and seven rebounds.
BOUNTIFUL 61, WOODS CROSS 58
BOUNTIFUL — Woods Cross led 27-26 at the half, then Bountiful took the lead with a 19-16 advantage in the third quarter and held off the Wildcats in the final frame for the win.
Robert Whaley scored a game-high 23 points for Bountiful (11-7, 4-0 Region 5). Jaxon Bennett tallied 13 points and Camron Chism added 12.
Tyler Roberts led Woods Cross (11-5, 2-2) with 20 points. Jake Howe scored 13 points with three 3-pointers.
BONNEVILLE 59, BOX ELDER 52 (2OT)
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville outscored Box Elder 11-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then took a 9-2 advantage in the second extra-time session for a region win.
Carson Jones led Bonneville (5-9, 1-3 Region 5) with 16 points. Joe Tesch added 15 points and Luke Dixon added 10 points.
Parker Buchanan led all scorers with 22 points for Box Elder (1-3, 9-6). Jaron McKee added 16 points.
TOOELE 63, OGDEN 55
OGDEN — Tooele won the first quarter 15-7 and held it to beat Ogden.
Isaiah Coria scored 22 points to lead Ogden (3-13, 1-6 Region 10). DJ Frye added 19 points.
STANSBURY 62, BEN LOMOND 48
STANSBURY PARK — Stansbury and Ben Lomond were tied after the first and second quarters before Stansbury pulled away.
Garet Rentmeister led Ben Lomond (4-12, 2-5 Region 10) with 20 points. Ryan Alvares added nine points and Kekoa Beard eight.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 94, ROCKWELL 61
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy took a 49-29 lead into the break in a home win over Rockwell.
David Dong led Layton Christian (8-11, 6-1 Region 17) with 17 points. Luca Fontana scored 15 points and Patrick Penezola added 10.
ROWLAND HALL 89, ST. JOSEPH 76
SALT LAKE CITY — St. Joseph trailed 34-30 at the half in a region loss at Rowland Hall.
Stockton Buckway and Sayveon Armstrong each scored 28 points for St. Joseph (4-8, 2-4 Region 17). Armstrong also totaled five steals and five rebounds. Buckway added three steals.