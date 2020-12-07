High school boys basketball season is upon us, so here are some players to watch this season in the area.
Ethan Potter, Layton
Potter, a senior, has been the best forward and probably most consistent player in Northern Utah for two years. He recently signed with Utah Valley University and opened the season with a 36-point, 13-rebound game against Viewmont.
Preston Squire, Layton
The 6-foot-11 senior forward has an offer from Virginia Tech and, with Potter, creates a huge height advantage in the frontcourt for the Lancers.
Collin Chandler, Farmington
Chandler is the next big recruit in Northern Utah. The junior guard has offers from Stanford, Utah and Dixie State after last year's breakout sophomore season.
Rob Whaley, Bountiful
Whaley, a senior forward, is signed with the College of Southern Idaho after averaging 20.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Cannon DeVries, Weber
DeVries, a junior, showed he could score, pass, defend and handle the ball well at point guard last year.
Kobe Schriver, Roy
Schriver is probably the most experienced player in Region 1, having started since he was a freshman in 2017-18. The senior guard has made 148 career 3-pointers, according to MaxPreps.
Rex Sunderland, Davis
Sunderland, a junior forward, figures to have the ball a lot this year, being the only returning starter from Davis' state runner-up team last season.
Braden Flinders, Fremont
Fremont's team this year will mostly be led by juniors and sophomores, a stark contrast from last year's senior-heavy state title team. Flinders, a sophomore, led the Silverwolves with 15 points in their opening game last week against Woods Cross.
Caleb Nielson, Bonneville
Nielson scored 13 in the opening win against Ogden, but the senior forward was all over the place defensively and on rebounds.
Parker Buchanan, Box Elder
The senior forward Buchanan averaged 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last year while shooting 54% from the floor.
Isreal Russell, Ogden
Ogden graduated two really good scorers from last year's team and Russell, a senior, may end up leading the Tigers in that category after scoring 10 against Bonneville.
Kekoa Beard, Ben Lomond
Beard, a junior forward, was the team's No. 3 scorer last year and a really good rebounder.
Sam Sivulich, Northridge
The Knights' junior scored 19 points, surpassing last year's season-high of 15, with four rebounds in their season-opening win. Northridge was the only Region 1 team to win its opening game last week.
Connor Saunders, Syracuse
Saunders averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds last year, and the senior opened the season with 27 points against Farmington last week.
Dawson Hittle, Clearfield
Five seniors led Clearfield in scoring last season with a then-junior, Hittle, scoring 4.2 points per game to rank sixth.
Garret Tietjen, Viewmont
Tietjen went off for 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the Vikings' big opening-day win against highly regarded Layton.
Kiegan Phung, Woods Cross
After having a senior-heavy team last year, someone needed to step up for Woods Cross. Phung scored 26 in the opener against Fremont, so it might be him.
Sam Hansen, Morgan
Hansen led the Trojans in assists last year and was fourth in scoring. Morgan's leading scorers last season were seven seniors and one junior, Hansen.
Jace Jacobson, Bear River
Jacobson averaged 7 points per game last year and the senior guard is already off to a hot start: 16.3 points, four rebounds and shooting 53% from the floor.
Natarius Smith, Utah Military Academy
Smith, a senior guard, dropped 30 points in the opener after going for 19.1 and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.