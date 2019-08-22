KAYSVILLE — Five times, Davis lined up for a game-tying field goal with 39 seconds left in the game.
For the first four times, Peter Stevenson, the Dart kicker, split the uprights from somewhere between 32 and 37 yards, and each time the kick was negated by a presnap penalty on either team.
Finally, after a Viewmont timeout, the senior kicker approached and missed wide right. No flag, but no tie, and certainly not the reason Davis lost the battle.
Viewmont converted five Davis turnovers and a botched center snap into enough points for a 16-13, nonregion television cliffhanger victory Thursday.
Viking quarterback Will Schultz was 13 of 33 for 181 yards and a touchdown with no sacks or interceptions.
“We worked all week; we saw they had a single high safety. We knew we were going to get our stops and the offense just had to put up points on the board,” Schultz said.
A fumble recovery and an interception in the first half led directly to both Viewmont touchdowns.
“Defense won that one for us, there’s no question about that,” Schultz said. “They definitely took that one away. Our defense is amazing. They won us the game.”
Davis was in good position early in the first quarter when David Spjut returned a punt 34 yards (a harbinger of things to come) for a first-and-10 at Viewmont’s 13 before the Darts coughed it up three plays later at the 2.
The Vikings then sailed off on a 10-play, 98-yard drive, culminating with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Schultz to transfer Micah Johnson at the 4:28 mark of the period.
Kaden Smith had two receptions for 56 yards on the drive.
On an exchange of punts, Spjut fielded the next Viking kick at his own 16, and 84 yards later Davis had cut it to 7-6 after a missed extra point.
Playing defense also, Smith intercepted a pass on the next Davis possession, which led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Sam Trusty and a 14-6 Viewmont lead with 9:09 left in the second quarter.
Using another big play, Davis closed the gap to 14-13 when Chance Trujillo connected on an 89-yard pitch and run to Stevenson with 3:18 remaining in the half.
The only second-half points came when Davis snapped the ball through the back of the end zone from the 3-yard line for a safety.
Spjut had five kick returns and 162 yards for the Darts and added three receptions for 65 yards. Trujillo was 10 of 19 passing for 180 yards, but four picks.
Trusty rushed 18 times and 97 yards for Viewmont.