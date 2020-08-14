OGDEN — High school football returned to Weber County on Friday evening near an unfinished set of stadium bleachers protruding from Ben Lomond High's nearly finished athletic complex.
Construction workers were working on the bleachers Friday afternoon to make sure some sections were ready for the game later that night. The stadium lights were only powered on just this week.
Any other year, the patchwork fencing, the caution tape, the unfinished bleachers, the plywood and the large conduit running in front of the main bleachers would be the weirdest thing about the Scots' season-opener against Providence Hall.
The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a 50% attendance capacity limit, masks and physical distancing were required at all times and regular announcements were made over the PA system kindly reminding fans to wear their masks.
Otherwise, it was football as normal: 11 players on one side of the ball, 11 on the other side.
In that department, it went well for Ben Lomond, which got three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Alvarez and a 28-13 win against second-year program Providence Hall in the two schools' first-ever football meeting.
"I think we executed good, nobody gave up today. That's the big thing," Alvarez said.
The small, speedy senior got things started with a 35-yard touchdown run on the first BL drive of the game.
After forcing a Providence punt, Alvarez returned a punt into the red zone as Ben Lomond sought a two-score lead, but DeVaughn Sanders fumbled on third down.
Providence later scored on a 9-yard touchdown run by Jacob Walsh to tie the score 7-7 at the tail end of a lengthy first quarter fraught with penalties and referee discussions.
The second quarter was no different in that regard, but the Scots took a 21-7 lead into the locker room. Sanders rushed 2 yards for a touchdown just one play after gaining 8 yards on a fourth-and-3.
Alvarez had a punt return TD called back due to a penalty, but he still scored later on the same drive with a 24-yard TD run on a read option.
That was all the scoring they’d need, though Alvarez followed up another Walsh TD run with a 50-yard sprint early in the fourth quarter down then left sideline that served as the final scoring play of the game.
The triple-option offense that head coach Lyndon Johnson installed last year, a similar triple option his dad Ralph ran when he was the Ben Lomond coach in the 1980s, is a difficult, timing-centric offense to master.
At times, particularly on Alvarez's first TD run, the Scots had it mastered. Other times they flailed. But things overall look better than last year.
"I'd say a lot better, but we still gotta work on some things that we're not very good at right now," Alvarez said.
Another point of improvement was the defense, which had sacks by Sanders, Anthony Davis, Brady Walling, Lance Workman and Dahlen Workman, plus a fourth-quarter interception by Jayden Sawyer.
The win gave the Scots their first season-opening win since 2016 (40-17 over Richfield) and a rare season-opening win overall. Since they started playing football, they're 12-45-1 in season-openers, according to football historian George Felt's records.
"Well, I thought we did a lot of good things. I know we have a lot of things we got to get better at, untimely penalties, but Ryan was tremendous, I thought the offensive line did a good job and I thought our defense was really stout all night," Johnson said.
Like just about every school playing football Friday night in a strange new world, it was a test run with plenty of room for improvement. The mask-wearing on the Ben Lomond side was about 90%, though the physical distancing lacked in many places.
The Providence Hall side of the field had more of a 70% mask-wearing rate.
In many ways, the game played on the turf also served as a test run with plenty of room for improvement, a normal consequence every year after every team's first football game.
There were plenty of penalties, missed blocks, botched handoffs, overall rustiness and enough cramped legs to keep Ben Lomond athletic trainer Jeff Speckman running back and forth down the Scots' sideline as an endless wave of players hobbled off the field in the second half.
"I was cramping (while) running," Alvarez said of his third TD run.
Some notable changes this year due to COVID-19 include teams only sending out one team captain for the pregame coin toss and teams not shaking hands after the game.
Coaches are required to wear masks on the sideline, though when they screamed out instructions to the players on the field, both sets of coaches mostly took their masks off.
Fans can't buy tickets at the gate this year, either. Schools have gone to online ticketing systems, Ben Lomond included, in order to have critical tracing information if, or when, there's a COVID-19 outbreak directly related to a game.