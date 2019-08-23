OGDEN — It had been 1,050 days since the Ben Lomond Scots last won a football game, a 55-19 win against Judge Memorial on Oct. 7, 2016.
Newly appointed head coach Lyndon Johnson came into Friday night’s matchup against American Leadership Academy looking to put an end to the state-leading losing streak.
For one minute of game time, it appeared the Scots would do it, but when the clock hit zeroes, ALA came away with a 31-27 win.
Trailing 24-21 with 5:04 left, Ben Lomond (0-2) stuck to the ground game and quarterback Calvin Head broke loose for a 38-yard run to move the Scots to ALA 7. Head then scored on a quarterback sneak to take a 27-24 lead with less than two minutes left.
The Eagles got the ball with 1:34 remaining and, led by quarterback Jacob Negus, moved the ball quickly down the field and inside Ben Lomond’s 10 with 22 seconds remaining. Negus then connected on a touchdown pass to Marcus Kemp and ALA won.
It runs Ben Lomond’s streak to 25 games.
An interception in the end zone by Scots defender Jayden Sawyer prevented an early Eagles touchdown, and also set up an 81-yard touchdown run by Anthony Flores. Flores bounced an inside carry to the outside, broke a tackle, then won the race to the end zone to put Ben Lomond ahead 7-0 after one quarter.
ALA responded with a 60-yard touchdown drive of their own, capped by a 6-yard pass from Negus to Kemp.
With the rushing game working for the Scots, they ran the ball on every snap of their next possession. Ryan Alvarez completed the drive with an impressive 18-yard rushing touchdown where he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. The score gave Ben Lomond a 14-7 lead at halftime.
The Eagles came out with some trickery to start the second half when running back Manuel Olivares received a pitch, then threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Kemp, tying the game 14-14.
Some drama late in the third quarter led to ALA taking a 21-14 lead. The Eagles converted a fourth-and-5 where the receiver appeared to drop the pass. On the next play, Negus threw to Fielding Morley for a 20-yard touchdown.
Ben Lomond tied the game 21-21 with 8:11 remaining in the fourth on a drive highlighted by a 45-yard pass to Alejandro Silva-Roza and capped by a 1-yard rush by Devaughn Sanders.
A 30-yard field goal by Ethan Valle gave the Eagles a 24-21 lead before the final sequence.
Ben Lomond will now look to end the streak next week against the Morgan Trojans, which has won its first two games by a combined score of 97-0.