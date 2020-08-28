WASHINGTON TERRACE — It’s been an awfully long time since Bear River scored a victory over Bonneville, and thanks to an unparalleled performance by Laker quarterback Kamen Best, snapping the 56-year drought was never in question.
Bonneville jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead courtesy of four pinpoint Best touchdown passes and moved to 16-2 against the Bears all time in a 37-13 victory Friday.
Bear River came into the contest unbeaten after two contests, while the Lakers were coming off a thumping administered by Sky View a week ago. But Bonneville was the aggressor early.
After forcing the Bears into a three-and-out following the opening kickoff, on the first play from scrimmage following a 13-yard Bear River punt, Best laid a perfect ball into the hands of Mason Koopmans for a 44-yard touchdown.
Best continued to pick apart the Bear defense with a 13-yard scoring toss to Jordan Citte on the first play of the second period to put the Lakers up 15-0.
The Bonneville defense — which played a stellar game in its own right — forced the Bears to punt again after three plays and the Laker offense capitalized to build a 21-0 advantage after Best hit Kord Shaw down the middle of the field for a 52-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.
Koopmans then added his second touchdown on a 9-yard fade route that Best tucked in perfectly over the defender to give Bonneville a 27-0 lead as time expired in the half.
Best finished the half 17-for-21 for 235 yards to go with the four touchdown passes.
Jordan Jacquez caught a 32-yard Best offering to conclude Bonneville’s first possession of the second half in the end zone, yet again.
The Bears finally got on the scoreboard when Justice Dworshak fell on a Laker fumble in the end zone. Chance Udy then scored on a 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to account for the Bear River tally.