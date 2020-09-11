BOUNTIFUL — If Tuesday’s windstorm hadn’t damaged the scoreboard clock (which it did), Bonneville and Viewmont put enough points on it Friday to cause the lights to go out.
After a 33-point first quarter and a 21-point second stanza (54 total for you math majors), the Lakers and Vikings were no further ahead than when they began the game, tied 27-27 at the break.
The carnage cooled a little in the second half and Bonneville carried the bigger club, whacking the Vikings 44-27 in the Region 5 opener for both schools.
Bonneville quarterback Kamen Best tossed three touchdowns to lead the Laker attack and the defense righted the ship with a second half shutout after the rough first half.
Best lofted a 24-yarder to Caleb Nielson, and Kord Shaw swept left from 9 yards out for the Lakers as they took control in the third quarter.
Viewmont punted on all three of its possessions in the third quarter and fell behind 41-27 when the Lakers added the two touchdowns.
Jayden Lockwood tacked on a 17-yard field goal for the Lakers in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
The fourth period for Viewmont wasn’t much better, with a two punts and fumble to open their effort.
Will Schultz threw four touchdown passes in the first half for Viewmont, three to Derek Riederer and the other to Luke Jacobs. He completed 17 of 24 passes with one interception and had 288 yards through the air.
On the Bonneville side of the ledger, Best threw touchdown passes to Jordan Citte and Reiss Graybeal.
Best went 7 of 8 in the half for 94 yards and the two scores.
The other touchdowns for Bonneville were a 95-yard kickoff return by Shaw and a 5-yard run by Citte.
Citte left the game early in the second quarter with what almost surely was an ACL injury, when he made a cut with no one around him, went down in a heap and had to be helped from the field.
In an interesting bit of strategy, the Vikings decided to kick it out of bounds to avoid Shaw after his return touchdown and the Lakers kept taking the penalty, starting many drives at their own 45.
Viewmont ran 37 plays in the first half, while the Lakers relied on big plays and only ran 14 from the line of scrimmage.
It was a sloppy first half, where Bonneville was penalized seven times for 72 yards and the Vikings racked up 60 yards on six flags.