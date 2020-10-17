Saturday morning's prep football state tournament bracket release made official a longtime goal at Ogden High.
The Tigers will host a home playoff game.
The last time Ogden hosted a playoff game was 1997 when it beat Union in the first round of the 3A playoffs. That year, the Tigers made a run to the 3A semifinals where it lost 27-21 to Ben Lomond.
Speaking of the Scots, that’s who the Tigers are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
A little more than a week after squeaking out a 32-24 victory in the Iron Horse, Ogden will meet Ben Lomond in the postseason for just the fourth time in the history of the series. The Scots are 2-1 in postseason meetings and the teams last met in the postseason in a 2003 play-in game.
The winner will play next week at Park City.
All playoff games are scheduled for 6 p.m. unless both schools mutually agree to change the time and date.
The Iron Horse game was played as a 4 p.m. kickoff that was well-received by both schools. This coming Friday, Ogden's girls soccer team could be playing for a state championship, so that presents a complication.
Elsewhere, Weber County football teams are being rewarded for good seasons. Weber’s win over Roy, which made the two schools co-Region 1 champions, helped the Warriors leapfrog the Royals in the seeding.
Weber is No. 6 and Roy is No. 7 in the 6A bracket. Both teams get a first-round bye and will have a home game in the second round. The Warriors will host the Davis-Syracuse winner while the Royals will host the Jordan-West winner.
Weber is 16-36-3 all-time against Davis, according to prep football historian George Felt, and 4-8 all-time against Syracuse. Recently, the Warriors have won four straight against the Darts and three of the last four against Syracuse.
Roy has a 2-1 all-time record against West and the two have only ever met in the playoffs. The last meeting was in 1977. Roy is 2-1 all-time against Jordan, as well.
Davis, the No. 11 seed, and Fremont, the No. 13 seed, will get home playoff games in the first round. The Darts will host No. 22 Syracuse while the Silverwolves face No. 20 Copper Hills.
The Davis-Syracuse winner goes to Weber, while the Fremont-Copper Hills winner gets American Fork on the road.
Davis leads the series with Syracuse 10-4, which includes a 42-6 win earlier this year. Fremont has never played Copper Hills.
Should Davis win and get a rematch with Weber, it would be an intriguing rematch of a 32-26 regular-season decision that went Weber's way.
Layton, the No. 18 seed, is on the road at Riverton in the first round and Clearfield, No. 21, will visit East.
The Lancers will meet Riverton for the first time ever, according to Felt, while Clearfield is 1-13 all-time against the Leopards, with the only win coming in 2000.
The 6A bracket consists of 24 teams, so 0-10 Northridge’s season is over as it finished with the No. 27 ranking. This year was the Knights’ first winless season since 1996 and just their third in school history.
5A
In 5A, Bonneville was rewarded for its 8-1 regular season and Region 5 championship with the No. 3 seed, which gives a first-round bye. The Lakers await the winner of an Alta-Farmington matchup, which will be at Alta.
The Lakers last played Alta in 2005 (they’re 2-3 against the Hawks all-time). They’re 1-2 against Region 5 foe Farmington.
This season saw Bonneville win its first region title since 2002 and, by wins and losses, also marks the Lakers' best since going 11-2 in 2002.
Box Elder is at home as the No. 13 seed and will get a rematch with Woods Cross. The Bees beat the Wildcats 20-17 earlier this season, but WX enters the postseason on a two-game winning run.
The BE-WX winner goes to Salem Hills in the second round. The Bees are looking for their first playoff win since 2016 (28-21 over Olympus in two overtimes) and they're looking for their first home playoff win since beating Murray in 2006.
Bountiful gets a home game as the No. 10 seed and will host Hillcrest. This is Bountiful's first home playoff game since 2014. BHS is 4-1 all-time against Hillcrest.
The Bountiful-Hillcrest winner goes to No. 7 seed Skyline in the quarterfinals. Viewmont, the No. 21 seed, will play at Lehi.
The 5A bracket consists of 23 teams this season after Cottonwood, Payson and Timpanogos went independent, thus removing themselves from postseason consideration.
4A
In addition to Ogden-Ben Lomond in 4A, Bear River grabbed the No. 10 seed, which comes with a first-round bye.
But it also comes with a road game at Green Canyon in the second round. The Bears lost 27-26 to the Wolves earlier this year on a late touchdown.
3A/2A
In 3A, defending state champion Morgan grabbed the No. 2 seed and will face No. 15 South Sevier in the first round.
The only time the schools have met was a 39-20 Morgan win in 1983. The winner will face either Juan Diego or South Summit.
Layton Christian, now with interim head coach Ray Stowers, is 2A's low seed at No. 13 and will head to No. 4 Enterprise.
SCHEDULE
Oct. 23: Ben Lomond at Ogden, Copper Hills at Fremont, Syracuse at Davis, Woods Cross at Box Elder, South Sevier at Morgan, Hillcrest at Bountiful, Clearfield at East, Layton at Riverton, Viewmont at Lehi, Layton Christian at Enterprise.
Oct. 30: Davis/Syracuse at Weber, Jordan/West at Roy, Alta/Farmington at Bonneville, Ogden/Ben Lomond at Park City, Bear River at Green Canyon, Woods Cross/Box Elder at Salem Hills.
All brackets can be viewed online at uhsaa.org/tournaments.