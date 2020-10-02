OGDEN — Ogden football twice tied Cedar Valley on Friday but could never get on the plus side of the ledger.
Plagued by turnovers, the Tigers coughed it up three times and the Aviators scored off all three mistakes.
That was too much to overcome and Ogden dropped a 37-27 Region 10 decision to Cedar Valley, giving up four scores in the second half.
Aviator quarterback Payton Weber aired out three touchdown passes, two to Noah Burnham, to lead their attack.
Leading 27-20, Weber tossed his second score to Burnham, a 14-yarder midway through the final frame, after Ogden’s third turnover — this one an interception — to effectively put the game away.
The Tigers didn’t roll over, though, and pulled to within 34-27 on a Jaice Holt 16-yard counter to Enrique Gomez with 4:44 left, but Cedar Valley added a field goal in the closing minute and Ogden ran out of time.
Tied at the half, Cedar Valley (5-3 overall, 4-1 Region 10) tacked on two touchdowns in the third quarter and led 27-20 after three.
Weber threw his second score of the game, a 19-yarder to Taygen Hansen, but Ogden (5-3, 2-3) rallied back to tie it at 20 when Logan Shobe rambled in from 9 yards out.
The Aviators again attained the advantage after recovering a fumble in Ogden territory, on a 19-yard romp by Vili Mausia with just 9 ticks left in the period.
It took the teams vastly different ways to get there, but the game was tied 13-13 at the half.
Cedar Valley scored on its initial possession, missed the PAT, then the Tigers countered with a 26-yard field goal off the left foot of Adam Wilson.
The Aviators opened the second stanza with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Weber to Burnham following a fumble recovery and took a 13-3 lead at the 10:17 mark.
After an exchange of punts, Ogden put up 10 straight points to get back in the game. Holt connected on a 20-yard TD pass to a sprawling Isaac Wilson, closing the gap to 13-10 with 3:01 left in the half.
Lightning then struck twice when Adam Wilson – the sophomore sporting a big leg — split the uprights from 43-yards out with 12 seconds left before the break.
Shobe ran for 90 yards on 16 carries, unofficially, but didn’t see the ball in the fourth quarter when the Tigers fell behind.