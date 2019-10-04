EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Jaxon Hooley threw four touchdown passes and ran for one as five different Aviator players scored touchdowns to lead Cedar Valley past Ogden, 41-32.
Hooley had the Aviator offense clicking right from the start as Cedar Valley took advantage of good field position in the opening quarter. The senior quarterback connected with AJ Lindsey for a 38-yard pass, followed by a 14-yard touchdown strike to Jaxson Dastrup.
After another Hooley touchdown pass gave the Aviators a 13-0, it looked like Cedar Valley might run away with the game.
Ogden’s Logan Shobe had other plans. The junior running back broke consecutive runs of 29 yards and 15 yards to lead the Tigers to the end zone. The Ogden captain would end up with three rushing touchdowns on the night.
In the second quarter, the play, execution, and flow of the game became stagnant as the two teams combined for 18 penalties. However, both teams still managed to find the end zone.
Cedar Valley’s Hooley and Lindsey connected on a 45-yard screen pass to move the ball deep into Tiger territory. A few plays later Lindsey capped the drive with a 3-yard run pushing the Aviator lead to 14.
Shobe, the Tigers, and their never-say-die attitude once again responded scoring 12 points in the half’s final three minutes to cut the Cedar Valley lead to 20-18 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Hooley threw a pair of touchdown passes for Cedar Valley and Shobe once again found pay-dirt on another long touchdown run for the Tigers. However, the Aviators clung to a two-possession lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A 1-yard Ogden touchdown run by freshman Braxten Shobe cut the Cedar Valley lead to two, but Tigers were unable to recover an onside kick. Hooley added another touchdown, this one on the ground, for the Aviators’ final score of the night.
Cedar Valley moves to 4-1 in Region 10 play and pushes its win streak to four games. The Aviators now prepare to host Mountain View on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Tigers fall to 1-4 in region play and will welcome Stansbury to Ogden next week.