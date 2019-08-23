SYRACUSE — There was nary a cloud in the sky, but Farmington was raining touchdowns on Syracuse Friday evening.
Showing their offensive point prowess from Week 1 was not an anomaly, the Phoenix continued to pour it on in its second game of non-region action.
Farmington scored early and often, and rolled to its second straight convincing win, whipping Syracuse 35-14 on the road.
Quarterback Wyatt Evertsen threw two touchdown passes and scored on a short run to lead the Phoenix attack.
Showing no preference for using his legs or arm, Evertsen said, “I’ll do whatever gets us six on the board. On the second one (touchdown pass), they were playing man and my line was giving great protection, and I was able to roll out and make that play once the defender came out.”
Running back Hayden Toone scored a pair of TDs, one on a reception from Evertsen and a big run in the second stanza.
Farmington took the opening kickoff and marched 78 yards downfield to paydirt, with Toone lugging the final eight yards on a pass from Evertsen.
The Titans countered on a long drive of their own, an 80-yarder, as quarterback Bridger Hamblin covered three yards on a keeper to tie it 7-7.
Not to be outdone, Evertsen put the Phoenix up 14-7, scoring on a 1-yard scrum with 8:55 left in the second quarter.
Toone notched his second touchdown, bursting 26 yards up the middle for a 21-7 Farmington lead at the 3:36 mark.
To close out Syracuse’s next possession, on its fifth play from inside the five, Hamblin swept in from 1 yard out, narrowing the gap to 21-14 at the half.
Farmington added a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters to pad the final margin of victory.
Evertsen found Hayden Wilcox in the right corner of the endzone after his scramble in the third quarter and Jeremy Wilcox ended out the scoring on a 3-yard run in the fourth.
There were only two turnovers in the game — both interceptions by Nick Shirley — but the key one happened when Syracuse (1-1) drove down to the Phoenix 14 to open the third quarter, then Shirley picked the ball off at the goal line to squelch the drive.
“They do a good job on the defense. We missed that one, then we missed a slant and go later,” Syracuse receivers coach Jared Martin said. “Anytime you turn the ball over, there’s never a good time.”
The Phoenix (2-0) have already matched their win total from last year.