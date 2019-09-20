WOODS CROSS — It’s easier to watch a football game from heaven if clouds aren’t in the way.
Even the angels were interested in the Farmington-Woods Cross Region 5 clash, so it’s no coincidence that the rainy skies cleared just before kickoff Friday.
And while Farmington didn’t disappoint on the scoreboard, the Phoenix certainly sent a huge homecoming crowd home unhappy.
What was supposed to be a classic matchup of first-place teams turned into a mismatch as Farmington scored five consecutive touchdowns after trailing early and rolled to a 41-21 road victory.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Evertsen threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more, leading the Phoenix (5-1, 2-0 Region 5) attack.
“Just watching film this week we saw some weaknesses and made plays happen,” Evertsen said. “We were picked to be the underdog in this one and we took that to heart.”
Two of the touchdown passes went to Andrew Quinton, who was able to weave through the Woods Cross (5-1, 1-1) secondary in the second quarter.
“Based on the defense, the corners were playing off so I hit in the flats and Andrew was just there, and it worked out really well,” Evertsen said.
Leading 28-14 at the break, Farmington added two scores in the second half, on Evertsen’s second 1-yard run and on an 11-yard pass to Hayden Wilcox.
The touchdowns were set up by a blocked punt and an interception by the opportunistic Phoenix defense.
Farmington scored on its first possession of the game, taking only 3:20 off the clock before Evertsen capped a 77-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper.
The Wildcats came back on a pair of first quarter scores — a 7-yard run by Luke Hyde and a 30-yard pass reception by Braden Freestone from quarterback Carter Weierman — to lead 14-7 after one.
Hayden Toone tied the game at 14 on a 1-yard run, starting a three-straight-touchdown explosion by the Phoenix in the second stanza.
Evertsen then connected on TD tosses of 9 and 18 yards to Quinton, giving Farmington a 28-14 lead at the half.
All three scores also came on mistakes by Woods Cross, a fumble and two failures to convert on fourth down, which led to great field position for the Phoenix.
“With good teams, we can’t give them anything and we gave them a lot,” Woods Cross coach Andrew Fresques said. “You can’t do that. We have a lot to learn but we’ll be all right. You have to make them earn it.”
Woods Cross scored a touchdown with five seconds left on a 1-yarder from Weierman to Evan Blanchard for the final margin.