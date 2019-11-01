As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in!
remaining of
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thank you for Reading!
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
All this local content you love is just a click away. Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FARMINGTON — Too often for its liking, Farmington High's football team has either dug itself a hole early or kept its games too close.
No one would default to that thought by looking at Farmington's season, which had produced an 8-1 record coming into Friday’s home playoff game against Bonneville (7-2 before Lone Peak forfeited all of its wins just a couple days before the playoffs).
Nonetheless, it was something Farmington wanted to work on. Since it had been 21 days since the Phoenix last played a game (Oct. 11 against Bountiful), there was legitimate concern they would indeed start slow or be rusty.
How about neither?
FHS scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the first quarter and shut down Bonneville for a 30-0 win in the second round of the 5A state playoffs Friday evening, advancing to next week's quarterfinals and a home date with Lehi.
Bonneville and Farmington battle during a 5A football second-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Farmington.
BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner
"The main focus this game was to start off strong and stay in front the whole game," senior Jeremy Wilcox said.
The Phoenix (9-1) was firing on all cylinders, for the first quarter anyway.
FHS shot out of the gate with a five-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard Hayden Toone rushing touchdown after 1 minute, 35 seconds.
Parker Frasure blocked a punt on Bonneville's first possession, giving the Phoenix the ball at the Lakers' 29-yard line. Toone punched in a 3-yard touchdown run three plays later to make it 14-0.
Jeremy Wilcox finished a six-play, 70-yard drive with a 25-yard screen pass for a touchdown that made it 21-0 Farmington with 1:46 still left in the first quarter.
"We're fired up. There's a lot to play with when you know this could be your last game. Us seniors, we went through a lot last year. We got beat up, we got a chip on our shoulder. We're ready to prove that we can ball," Wilcox said.
The Phoenix outgained the Lakers 209-52 in the first quarter, 267-108 in the first half and 402-187 for the game.
And that was all Farmington's defense required.
Safety Nick Shirley interrupted the Lakers' first drive of the second half with an acrobatic, one-handed interception, then played excellent pass coverage on a Bonneville fourth down to force a turnover on downs.
The Phoenix held Bonneville to 11 first downs, six 3-and-outs and only two of the Lakers' drives crossed midfield. Wilcox intercepted Lakers quarterback Brock Samuels on the last play of the game to preserve the shutout.
The final result shouldn't indicate total doom and gloom for Bonneville. At 6-5, The Lakers finished with their first winning season since 2009 when they went 7-5.
"Credit to Farmington for having two to three weeks off and hitting the ground running. That takes a lot of discipline and so credit to them," Bonneville head coach Jantz Afuvai said. "When you're behind like that, it's hard against a good team."
The year 2009 was also the last year Bonneville won a playoff game before beating Spanish Fork last week.
Second-year Farmington now puts its 13.6-points-per-game defense to the test next week against Lehi's high-powered offense — though the Phoenix can watch the Lehi-Woods Cross film from this week and take notes on how the Wildcats held that aforementioned high-powered offense to just 21 points.