CLEARFIELD — After a brutal three-game stretch to open the season against Brighton, Salem Hills and Roy — who had a combined 11-0 record heading into Friday night’s action — the schedule has softened considerably for Fremont and the Silver Wolves have responded accordingly.
Fremont routed winless Northridge a week ago and then sustained the momentum with a 46-28 win over a Clearfield squad still seeking its first victory midway through the regular season.
“I think the (preseason) prepared us really well, honestly,” Fremont quarterback Cannon Kofford said. “We’ve learned to come together stronger and we know the competition is going to be tough and when we come here we’re ready to compete.”
The Falcons showed some resiliency against Davis last week. Trailing 35-10, Clearfield cut the deficit to 35-25 late in the third quarter before the Darts ultimately put the nail in the coffin with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.
Clearfield put up an admirable fight but was unable to mount any sort of comeback this time around.
Clearfield exploded out of the gate with an opening drive touchdown. Quarterback Bransen Simper dumped off a screen pass on third-and-10 and Kai Firth took it 64 yards to the Fremont 1. A play later, Firth punched it into the end zone make it 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The squads traded possessions until the 8:44 mark of the second quarter when Dax Iverson put the Silverwolves on the board by drilling a 47-yard field goal.
An interception by Kolby Burton handed the ball back to the Fremont offense to set up its first touchdown. Cannon Kofford completed a 43-yard pass to Tage Bingham to highlight the drive before Kyler Kotter swept 5 yards around the left side for the score.
The Silverwolves pushed the lead to 17-7 with 1:02 left in the half. Kofford completed a 25-yard pass to Kotter and a 29-yard strike to Hayden Hall to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hall.
Thirty seconds later, the Falcons struck back when Simper bombed a 54-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Nixon Dayley to narrow the halftime deficit to 17-14.
The second half belonged to the Silverwolves, however.
After punting on its initial possession, Kofford capped the ensuing drive with a 12-yard keeper to push the lead to 24-14. Late in the third period, Christian Blanch picked off an errant pass deep in Falcon territory and rumbled for another score to bump the margin to 17.
“At halftime, we made a goal to just do one play at a time to get it going,” Kofford said.
Kofford tossed another scoring pass, this time on a crossing route to Jacob Palmer from 36 yards out.
Falcon substitute quarterback Shaydn Stoker led a long scoring drive that culminated in a 15-yard scoring toss to Joshua Qualls with 8:07 to play.
Fremont added another Kofford touchdown pass, this time to Jaxon McFarland with 3:49 left. Nixon caught another scoring pass for Clearfield in the closing minutes.