PLEASANT VIEW — In the new world of high school RPI rankings, a first place Davis at Weber football matchup Friday should have a seismic effect in the 6A seedings.
On a somewhat smaller scale — but still important to the players — Weber’s convincing 35-10 victory over Davis now leaves the Warriors knotted with Syracuse for the top spot in the race for the Region 1 title with one game to go.
Weber senior quarterback Kohl Hogan rushed for five — count them, no misprint — touchdowns on varying degrees of difficulty to lead the Warrior attack.
“Crazy, it’s all the O-line. They worked their butts off,” Hogan said. “Mostly it’s coach (Jayson Anderson's) play-calling, it’s freaking amazing. He studies all during the week. Props to the guys making the blocks, I just ran the ball.
“We know Davis brings a lot of pressure. We just tried to play call to their pressure, away from them.”
Hogan broke open a tight first-half game with two TD clinchers in the third quarter: a sweeping 53-yard scamper around left end and a 47-yard burst, slicing through the right side of the Davis line, to give Weber a 28-10 lead.
“Region was our goal at the beginning of the season, we put all our effort into that; anything else is a treat and we’re just going to go out and play our best,” Hogan said.
It took Weber (6-2 overall, 5-1 Region 1) a little over two minutes to dent the scoreboard when Hogan scored on a 12-yard, off-tackle keeper with 9:33 left in the first period.
Davis (4-4, 4-2) countered, marching to the Weber 5 on three plays before the Warrior defense stiffened and the Darts had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Peter Stevenson.
Weber punter Luke Johnson then pinned the Darts inside their own 20 with three straight well-placed kicks, but his fourth was returned when David Spjut shook a tackle at the 7 and streaked down the left sideline en route to a 93-yard touchdown and a 10-7 Davis lead with 3:42 remaining in the second stanza.
Hogan closed out the scoring in the half with his second touchdown run, a 1-yard scrum, to give Weber a 14-10 edge just before the break.
A “routine” Hogan 33-yard touchdown with 3:19 left in the game gave the Warriors their final margin.
In all, Hogan ran the ball 19 times for 220 yards and the five touchdowns.
“Hogan’s a hell of a football player,” Davis coach Mitch Arquette said. “Credit goes to coach Anderson and his program; we just didn’t get it done. They out physical'd us, outplayed us. We had missed assignments. Hopefully we get it fixed for next week.”
Spencer Ferguson led the Darts with 18 carries and 80 yards. Spjut also had 46 receiving yards and Stevenson caught five balls for 68 yards.