LAYTON — Coming into Friday night’s Region 1 contest, the Davis Darts had left the field as victors in their previous seven meetings with Layton.
Make it eight in a row.
In a matchup of two squads seemingly going in opposite directions, Davis held on to a share of the league lead with Syracuse and withstood a fourth quarter threat by the Lancers to earn a 21-14 decision.
After losing its first two games of the season, Davis has now reeled off three straight wins, while Layton suffered its fourth loss following its only win on opening night.
Carston Christensen was the workhorse for the Darts. The senior rushed for 152 yards on 27 carries and capped off a pair of drives with short touchdown runs. His counterpart on the Layton side, Landon Brant, also went over the century mark with 102 yards on 19 attempts.
“Our offensive line stepped up,” Christensen said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes. (The offensive line) was tough in the trenches. I owe them a lot. We won the trenches tonight.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, the Darts (3-2, 3-0 Region 1) found the scoreboard on the first play of the second period when Christensen capped an eight-play drive with a 4-yard plunge into the end zone.
After swapping punts, the Lancers (1-4, 0-3) finally got some offensive momentum going just before halftime. Facing third down from the Davis 40, quarterback Tyler Reid took advantage of blown coverage in the Dart secondary and connected with Aidan Fullmer for a long touchdown.
Midway through the third quarter, the Darts started to assert control. Christensen punched in another touchdown from 3 yards out and, following a Layton punt, quarterback Chance Trujillo scrambled 22 yards down the Davis sideline for a score to make it 21-7 with 10:10 to play.
Rather than stay down on the canvas, however, the Lancers stormed back to put the outcome in doubt.
Layton moved the ball from its own 20 to the Davis 8 but, on third-and-goal, Reid was intercepted by Kyle Roberts in the end zone with 7:31 left.
Still, Layton forced the Darts to punt from deep in their own territory and capitalized on its next chance when Reid, scrambling well outside the pocket, tossed his second long touchdown of the night to Fullmer — this one from 46 yards out — to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 4:46 on the clock. Fullmer finished with 116 yards on six catches.
Again, the Lancers forced a three-and-out and took possession at their own 33 with an opportunity to tie or win the game. They moved to the Davis 40 before a Reid pass fell incomplete on fourth down to allow the Darts to extinguish the clock.
“We’ve got a young team, but they’re hard workers,” Christensen said. “They’re all a ton of tough kids. They have a lot of grit. That’s what our coaches emphasize, ‘grit,’ and we’re just excited to play. We’re feeling really good. We’re excited for next week (at Roy).”