PLEASANT VIEW — Weber's starting running back Logan Payne sat in a wheelchair on the sideline. His season-ending injury obviously deals a blow to the Warriors' running game, so they decided they'd throw it a ton.
Quarterback Jake Lindsay threw three touchdown passes in the first half, guiding the Warriors to a 31-0 halftime lead over Northridge and an eventual 48-0 win Friday, which served as the Warriors' senior night in case the season doesn't reach its conclusion.
Weber (4-0, 3-0 Region 1) keeps pace with Roy and Davis atop the Region 1 standings, setting up what should be an interesting conclusion to the football season.
Cannon DeVries caught a long TD pass early in the first quarter and, in the second quarter, he returned a long punt for a touchdown after the punt went way over his head and bounced near the Weber sideline.
Lindsay's other two first-half TD passes went to Cole Brosterhous, and Preston Larson added a field goal, the first of two that he made on the night in as many attempts.
The scoring output was accomplished without forcing a turnover until just 31 seconds remained in the first half when Haden Garner picked off a long Northridge pass.
Northridge (0-5, 0-3) was often stuck in the mud on offense, running into multiple Weber tacklers each play. The Knights did get a handful of sideline catches from senior receiver Harrison Hubbard to move the chains.
Weber was just too far ahead and too consistent. Jake Kashiwaeda plunged in from 1 yard out to make it 41-0 and Hagen Champneys recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Warriors their final margin.
They've now outscored opponents 152-16, though head coach Jayson Anderson cautioned after the game that the team hasn't accomplished anything yet and the Warriors need to go one game at a time.
Over the summer, the Standard-Examiner conducted a preseason Region 1 poll with the head coaches.
Of the coaches besides Anderson who provided a detailed order of finish, two coaches picked the Warriors to finish fifth. Four other coaches anecdotally placed Weber either third or fourth.
It's a curious and seemingly annual event where people outside Pleasant View and North Ogden tend to underestimate the Warriors despite finishing first, first and tied for second in the region and accumulating a 22-10 record for the past three seasons.
Anderson said in the summer that Weber's expectation is to be in the conversation each year and it's an expectation shared by the players, coaches and community members.