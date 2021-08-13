Fremont and Skyridge kicked off Thursday night, Aug. 12, for the earliest start of a prep football season in Utah history, according to prep football historian George Felt.
The 2021 season commences for most of the state Friday night with 17 games involving Northern Utah schools, including four Weber County schools and six Davis County schools opening at home.
Weber High will play at Bingham High, a game that will be televised on KMYU and stream online. The Warriors and Miners were supposed to meet in the opener last year, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.
In addition to the game previews below, this season, the Standard-Examiner will include game predictions.
All games kick at 7 p.m. except Ogden's opener, which is at 5:30 p.m.
CANYON VIEW AT OGDEN
CV and Ogden dropped to 3A in realignment and both teams return several starters on both sides of the ball. Ogden has some big things to figure out on offense. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Friday because not all the light poles are functional yet. Prediction: Canyon View
PROVIDENCE HALL AT BEN LOMOND
The Scots won this one easily last year and Providence Hall, an independent charter school in Herriman, has a new head coach in the program’s third year. Ben Lomond, meanwhile, has most of its players back (again). Prediction: Ben Lomond
JORDAN AT ROY
This should stay competitive early while the Royals get their feet in the pool against a Jordan team that returns most of its starters from an abysmal 0-11 team last year. Roy isn't going to be the same high-powered offense it was last year, but the Royals are still very dangerous. Prediction: Roy
RIDGELINE AT BONNEVILLE
The battle here is between Bonneville’s experienced defense and Ridgeline’s experienced offense, the latter of which is led by one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Kaden Cox. The Lakers’ offense is more of a question with the QB battle that, as of late late July, was still going. This one should be close despite the computers predicting an RHS blowout. Prediction: Ridgeline
WEBER AT BINGHAM
Weber gets to test its mettle against one of the big boys after two years of waiting. Bingham has two of the best coaches in Utah on its staff, Dave Peck the head coach and Les Hamilton the offensive coordinator, plus a huge, physical team. The Warriors are good, but they haven’t played anybody like the Miners in awhile. Prediction: Bingham
BEAR RIVER AT MORGAN
These games have a tendency to be low scoring. With new quarterbacks on each side, that seems likely again. Morgan is at home and has a lot more experience than the Bears. Prediction: Morgan
TAYLORSVILLE AT NORTHRIDGE
Taylorsville is young and has a new coach. Northridge is breaking in a bunch of new starters. The Warriors won this one close last year, it should be the other way in 2021, but close as well. Prediction: Northridge
ALTA AT LAYTON
This has potential to be interesting and it will come down to how well Layton covers Alta’s new receivers, as well as if the Lancers can take advantage of a young defense. The Hawks are one of those teams that punches above their weight, though. Prediction: Alta
RIVERTON AT SYRACUSE
The computers have Riverton winning by about three touchdowns. In reality, this should be close game because of Syracuse's experienced lineup. It's still a tough opener for the Titans. Prediction: Riverton
LEHI AT DAVIS
Lehi’s won five in a row against Davis County schools. The Pioneers are another one of those 5A schools that plays at a mid-6A level and the new-look Darts will need some time to get things rolling on the field. Prediction: Lehi
CORNER CANYON AT FARMINGTON
Corner Canyon looks like a team that will push its 40-game winning streak further, no matter how much Farmington has improved in the offseason. Prediction: Corner Canyon
CLEARFIELD AT WEST
West is one of the biggest teams Clearfield will face this year, but even last year's West team that eventually went 9-3 barely beat a 3-8 Falcons team in last year’s opener. CHS’ offensive experience has a chance to show up. The computers like West by a couple touchdowns, but this is the upset pick of the week. Prediction: Clearfield
BOX ELDER AT KEARNS
Kearns isn’t the coaches’ favorite in Region 2 for nothing, and Box Elder has a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball, particularly in the skill positions. Prediction: Kearns
BOUNTIFUL AT HIGHLAND
Bountiful, opening as the Redhawks for the first time, figures to be much improved from 2020, Highland figures to take a step back and BHS won this meeting last year. Prediction: Bountiful
LOGAN AT VIEWMONT
The Vikes figure to be very good up front this year. Viewmont has some speed in the backfield and, with some added focus on offense in the offseason, have a good chance to open up well. Logan has the advantage in depth and experience and in the season opener when teams aren’t in shape yet? Prediction: Logan
LAYTON CHRISTIAN AT JUDGE MEMORIAL
Last year, a struggling LCA program beat Judge in the opener. Things are a little more together in east Layton this summer and the Eagles’ size up front will do a lot for them. Prediction: Layton Christian
WOODS CROSS AT WEST JORDAN
Both teams have new coaches. WXHS is breaking in the triple-option/flexbone with a team that’s played primarily spread its whole life. This is going to take some getting used to. Prediction: West Jordan