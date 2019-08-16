BOUNTIFUL — Botched assignments, turnovers, penalties and various other miscues are typically the norm for a Week 1 matchup.
Not so in Friday night’s endowment game, however. In a stellar test for both squads, Northridge and Viewmont exhibited big-play offense in the first half, but the difference was the Knights’ defensive clampdown over the final two periods to secure a 27-20 comeback victory.
Sure, you can nitpick — and most assuredly, both coaching staffs will — but the quality of play seemed closer to midseason form than from just breaking camp in a turnover-free ballgame.
“For me, being a starter all year last year, I had to come in and be a leader,” Northridge quarterback Colby Browning said. “And it helps that four of our five starting (offensive) lineman are coming back. It was a good game. They fought hard.
“We’ve got a lot of heart. We might be small, but we’ve got a lot of heart and we’re going to win hopefully a lot of games this year.”
The Knights broke a scoreless tie with just over a minute left in the first quarter when Browning connected with Otto Tia down the middle of the field. Tia did the rest of the work, outracing the Viking defense for an 80-yard score.
“Coach Mitchell is really good at seeing things and then telling me what to do,” Browning said. “I’ve just got to read it and we’re going to make big plays.”
Viewmont then took the lead back with some fireworks of its own, scoring all of its points in the second quarter.
Will Schultz started Viewmont’s scoring with an 18-yard lob pass to the back corner of the end zone, which was hauled in by Gavin Chowen to knot the score. Sam Trusty then gave the Vikings the lead on their next possession with a 60-yard scamper.
Browning punched in a 3-yard score to pull the Knights to within one but, with less than a minute left in the half, Schultz connected with Graham Wright for another 60-yard scoring play to put Viewmont up 20-13 at the half.
It didn’t take long for Northridge to catch back up. Diesel Freemen returned the opening kick of the second half 97 yards for a score to tie the game.
Browning then twisted and turned through the heart of the Viking defense for the eventual winning score with 6:24 to play in the third period.
The Northridge defense forced Viewmont to conclude all four of its second-half possessions with punts and only 24 yards of offense.
“(The defense) stepped up for sure,” Browning said. “We got into the locker room at halftime, and they coached them up and made some adjustments.”
Tia finished with four catches for 122 yards as the Knights rolled up 356 yards of total offense.