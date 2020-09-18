OGDEN — For the past three years, Ogden High's football team has made its mark with 1,000-yard rushers, prolific offenses and a simple philosophy of putting the ball into the hands of the best players.
On Friday, the defense got its turn in the spotlight.
After holding Tooele to a three-and-out and forcing a failed fourth down, Ogden had its paws against the wall literally the final three minutes of the first half in a crucial sequence that led Ogden to a 21-7 win.
The Tigers (4-2, 1-2 Region 10) managed a goal-line stand to preserve a 7-0 lead late in the first half, then had to do it again with mere seconds remaining before halftime.
The difference the second time was they got stops on fourth-and-goal and "fifth-and-goal." At some point, the officials lost count of which down it was and Ogden's coaches argued to no avail.
It didn't matter in the end. On first down from the 7-yard line, Tooele went 6 yards, then 0, then minus-1, then 0 on what should've been fourth down.
Ogden held the Buffaloes to nothing again on "fifth" down when the down marker read fourth down, and saw out the remaining seven seconds of the half to keep the lead.
"I think that won the game. Not many times do you win the game in the first half. There was a lot more football to play after that, but it was all about morale," Ogden head coach Erik Thompson said.
"When our defense does those back-to-back stops, not only does it prevent them from scoring to tie the game at halftime, but the morale going into the half was, hey, we can play with these guys."
The Tigers' defensive prowess carried over to the second half, helping them beat the Buffaloes to secure their first Region 10 win of the season amid a brutal stretch of play.
The defensive performance was also rare. It was the first time since 2012 (a 36-3 win against Tooele) that Ogden has held a team in the same classification as itself to single-digit points.
Up until the fourth-down and fifth-down goal line stands, it was more of a battle of fumbles. Ogden recovered two fumbles in the first quarter and Tooele recovered one as the ball exchanged hands on each of the first three drives.
After a confusing play that Ogden thought was a 10-yard catch by Enrique Gomez and Tooele (1-5, 1-2) thought it had recovered another fumble that was ultimately called incomplete, running back Logan Shobe ran around the left side for a 50-yard touchdown for the first half's only score.
Shobe rushed in for another 1-yard score in the third quarter following a prolific stretch from quarterback Jaice Holt, who completed four-straight third-down passes, all for conversions.
The fourth was a 36-yard catch-and-run to Isaac Wilson on third-and-20 that set up Shobe's touchdown.
Again the defense held Tooele, stopping a fourth-and-3 at the Tigers 9. The Buffaloes finally scored with a long TD pass midway through the fourth to cut the lead to 14-7.
Ogden did anything but flinch on the next drive, a crucial one. Facing third-and-8, Holt fired to Jaden Gallegos for an 11-yard gain on the sideline.
Two plays later, Holt found Gomez for a 45-yard catch down the sideline and Shobe punched in a 1-yard score two plays later.
Ozzy Norton's interception with 1:19 left in the game was the signature on the check.
"A huge team win, but again, if you're going to win tough games your defense has to show up. I'm super proud, especially with how Park City ran us last week," Thompson said.