ROY – While the Roy Royals came into Friday night’s season opener with the challenge of replacing several college-level playmakers, Jordan High would have likely been satisfied with just a glimmer of a spark on the field.
The Beetdiggers went winless a season ago — scoring just 54 points all year (4.9 ppg) — while allowing north of 50 points on average, totals that they actually outperformed in a 49-7 loss to Roy on opening night last year.
The defending Region 1 co-champion Royals — now competing in Region 2 — once again made easy work of Jordan with a formidable 57-14 victory to commence the 2021 campaign.
Excluding a kneel down with two seconds left in the first half, the Roy offense was firing on all cylinders as it rolled up five touchdowns on five first-half possession, using only 19 plays from scrimmage, to take a 43-7 lead into the break.
“I thought we did really well,” Roy quarterback Parker Kingston said. “Our offense played lights out. We just kept it simple and our offensive line dominated. The new guys stepped up big-time, especially our running back (sophomore Kobe Bennett) who stepped up huge. He’s going to be a huge asset this year.”
In just over two quarters of action, Kingston totaled 274 yards of offense and six touchdowns. He sliced the Jordan defense apart going 6-for-7 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing four times for 125 yards and three more scores.
On Roy’s opening drive, Kingston scooped up a snap that went over his head and found a wide open Izic Muniz downfield for a 63-yard touchdown to give the Royals a 7-0 lead in the opening 40 seconds.
Early on, however, the Beetdiggers punched back and offered a glimmer of hope. Unfortunately for them, the spurt was short-lived.
Following Roy’s touchdown, Jordan utilized a strong run game led by quarterback Colton Austin and running back Jamarcus Smith to march downfield and even the score. Smith capped the drive with a 3-yard run and it was 7-7.
Then, the onslaught was on. Even though the Beetdiggers rolled up 182 yards on the ground in the opening half, they were unable to convert any other possessions into points. A pair of turnovers stalled drives and led to more Roy touchdowns.
Kingston put Roy up for good at the 3:16 mark of the first quarter with a 50-yard keeper around the left side. Following a Jordan fumble, Kingston then connected on consecutive plays with Josh Williams, the latter resulting in an 18-yard score.
Kingston added scoring runs of 10 and 55 yards with a Bryson Hughes 19-yard, pick-six sandwiched in between in the second quarter.
Muniz caught his second touchdown of the night to make it 50-7 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, while backup quarterback Jaydan Hurt capped the Roy scoring with a 3-yard run early the fourth period.
Smith was one of the lone bright spots for the Beetdiggers. The workhorse senior rushed 31 times for 174 yards while scoring both of Jordan’s touchdowns, including a 1-yard plunge in the closing minutes.
Roy travels to Fremont next week to take on its former Region 1 rival.
“It’s still a big game,” Kingston said. “We didn’t show Fremont — who was here — too many of our plays.
“There’s going to be 8,000 people there like there always is.”